16.05.2022 16:10:58

DGAP-Adhoc: GRAMMER AG: Thorsten Seehars leaves GRAMMER at the end of May 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Grammer Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
GRAMMER AG: Thorsten Seehars leaves GRAMMER at the end of May 2022

16-May-2022 / 16:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)

GRAMMER AG: Thorsten Seehars leaves GRAMMER at the end of May 2022

Ursensollen, May 16, 2022 The Supervisory Board and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GRAMMER AG, Thorsten Seehars, today mutually agreed to terminate Mr. Seehars' term of office as of May 31, 2022. The Supervisory Board thanks Thorsten Seehars for his successful work and great commitment over the past years and wishes him all the best for his private and professional future.

Mr. Seehars' responsibilities will be taken over on an interim basis by the two Executive Board members, Jens Öhlenschläger, Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Jurate Keblyte, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), from June 01, 2022. Mr. Öhlenschläger will additionally take over the function of Spokesman of the Executive Board on an interim basis. The Supervisory Board has initiated the succession process at the same time.


GRAMMER AG

 

Contact:
GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
Tanja Bücherl
Phone: 0049 9621 66 2113
investor-relations@grammer.com

16-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
Grammer-Allee 2
92289 Ursensollen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9621 66-0
Fax: +49 (0)9621 66-31000
E-mail: investor-relations@grammer.com
Internet: www.grammer.com
ISIN: DE0005895403, DE0005895403
WKN: 589540, 589540
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1353525

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1353525  16-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1353525&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Grammer AGmehr Nachrichten