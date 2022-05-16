|
16.05.2022 16:10:58
DGAP-Adhoc: GRAMMER AG: Thorsten Seehars leaves GRAMMER at the end of May 2022
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Grammer Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
GRAMMER AG: Thorsten Seehars leaves GRAMMER at the end of May 2022
Ursensollen, May 16, 2022 The Supervisory Board and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GRAMMER AG, Thorsten Seehars, today mutually agreed to terminate Mr. Seehars' term of office as of May 31, 2022. The Supervisory Board thanks Thorsten Seehars for his successful work and great commitment over the past years and wishes him all the best for his private and professional future.
Mr. Seehars' responsibilities will be taken over on an interim basis by the two Executive Board members, Jens Öhlenschläger, Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Jurate Keblyte, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), from June 01, 2022. Mr. Öhlenschläger will additionally take over the function of Spokesman of the Executive Board on an interim basis. The Supervisory Board has initiated the succession process at the same time.
Contact:
GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
Tanja Bücherl
Phone: 0049 9621 66 2113
investor-relations@grammer.com
16-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
|Grammer-Allee 2
|92289 Ursensollen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)9621 66-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)9621 66-31000
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@grammer.com
|Internet:
|www.grammer.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005895403, DE0005895403
|WKN:
|589540, 589540
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1353525
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1353525 16-May-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!