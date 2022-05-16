DGAP-Adhoc: GRAMMER AG: Thorsten Seehars leaves GRAMMER at the end of May 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Grammer Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

GRAMMER AG: Thorsten Seehars leaves GRAMMER at the end of May 2022



16-May-2022 / 16:10 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)

GRAMMER AG: Thorsten Seehars leaves GRAMMER at the end of May 2022

Ursensollen, May 16, 2022 The Supervisory Board and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GRAMMER AG, Thorsten Seehars, today mutually agreed to terminate Mr. Seehars' term of office as of May 31, 2022. The Supervisory Board thanks Thorsten Seehars for his successful work and great commitment over the past years and wishes him all the best for his private and professional future.

Mr. Seehars' responsibilities will be taken over on an interim basis by the two Executive Board members, Jens Öhlenschläger, Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Jurate Keblyte, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), from June 01, 2022. Mr. Öhlenschläger will additionally take over the function of Spokesman of the Executive Board on an interim basis. The Supervisory Board has initiated the succession process at the same time.



GRAMMER AG

Contact:GRAMMER AktiengesellschaftTanja BücherlPhone: 0049 9621 66 2113investor-relations@grammer.com