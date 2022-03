DGAP-Adhoc: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Supervisory Board members Alfred Weber and Dr. Peter Merten resign their mandats at the end of the Annual General Meeting

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Grammer Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Supervisory Board members Alfred Weber and Dr. Peter Merten resign their mandats at the end of the Annual General Meeting



09-March-2022 / 14:00 CET/CEST

GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)

Ursensollen, March 09, 2022 - The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GRAMMER AG, Alfred Weber, and the Chairman of the Audit Committee, Dr. Peter Merten, today informed the Company's Boards that they will resign their mandates at the end of the Annual General Meeting on May 18, 2022. The two shareholder representatives are leaving early for personal reasons. The Supervisory Board and Executive Board of GRAMMER AG would like to express their regret over their resignation and would like to thank Alfred Weber and Dr. Peter Merten already today for their great commitment and good cooperation over the challenging past years. The Supervisory Board will submit a proposal for a replacement no later than with the invitation to the Annual General Meeting.

