DGAP-Adhoc: Greiffenberger AG: Changes in the Management Board

Greiffenberger AG: Changes in the Management Board



29-Aug-2022 / 10:46 CET/CEST

The Supervisory Board of Greiffenberger AG and Mr. Martin Döring have agreed today that Mr. Döring will leave the Management Board of the Greiffenberger AG with effect as of the end of 31 August 2022 and end his office as Managing Director of J.N. Eberle & Cie. GmbH. Mr. Döring will, however, still be available to the Greiffenberger-Group in an advisory capacity.

With effect from 1 September 2022, Mr Gernot Egretzberger will join Greiffenberger AG as the new sole member of the Management Board and will also take over the office as Managing Director of J.N. Eberle & Cie. GmbH.

The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Döring for his successful work over the past years.

Contact for inquiries: Greiffenberger Aktiengesellschaft Stefan Greiffenberger Chairman of the Supervisory Board Eberlestraße 28 86157 Augsburg Tel: 0171/8900 808 Fax: 0821/3197 948 stefan.greiffenberger@web.de

