13.12.2021 12:27:26
DGAP-Adhoc: GUARDBOX SE: Start of series production - 5.20 EUR fair value of the share according to an independent company valuation
DGAP-Ad-hoc: GUARDBOX SE / Key word(s): Study/Product Launch
Ad hoc announcement
Start of series production - 5.20 EUR fair value of the share according to an independent company valuation
Production is based on the "platform principle". This means that the three Guardmine variants "Safe", "Safe + Sound" and "Safe + Sound + Security" can be constructed with just one tool. Production is based on the versions of the Guardmine circuit boards that have now been fully developed.
Dr. Ries Bouwman, Managing Director of GuardBox SE: "Our production strategy enables the company to react flexibly to market needs as well as to corona-related delivery bottlenecks. We have reached a very important milestone with the start of production and we can hardly wait to see the reaction of the market. All investments in product development are thus completed. Now it is important to produce and sell as many Guardmines as possible in order to optimize the margin and allow the digital business model to grow. "
In addition, Dr. Kalliwoda Research GmbH, which specializes in equity research for mid and small caps, today published an independent study on the value of GuardBox SE. A target price of EUR 6.50 was determined based on a traditional discounted cash flow method. The analyst Dr. Norbert Kalliwoda made a discount to EUR 5.20 due to the still low liquidity in the GuardBox share.
Dr. Ries Bouwman: "The price target illustrates the currently marked undervaluation of our share and clearly shows the potential of our company. I am convinced that, based on our operational progress, the stock market will follow suit sooner or later and that the price will approach the company value. "
The Dr. Kalliwoda Research GmbH uses the current study to organize a roadshow to institutional investors for the second half of January. Interested investors can also register for this roadshow at office@guardmine.de and / or inquire about the company valuation.
About the GuardBox SE:
The current focus is on the development and marketing of the Guardmine,
GuardBox SE addresses both the B2C and B2B markets. Above all
The business model consists of two strategies. On the one hand, the
++ IR-Kontakt
GuardBox SE
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GUARDBOX SE
|Emil-Riedel-Str. 21
|80538 Munich
|Germany
|E-mail:
|office@guardmine.de
|Internet:
|www.guardmine.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2QB6Y9
|WKN:
|A2QB6Y
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
|EQS News ID:
|1257172
