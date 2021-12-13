13.12.2021 12:27:26

DGAP-Adhoc: GUARDBOX SE: Start of series production - 5.20 EUR fair value of the share according to an independent company valuation

DGAP-Ad-hoc: GUARDBOX SE / Key word(s): Study/Product Launch
GUARDBOX SE: Start of series production - 5.20 EUR fair value of the share according to an independent company valuation

13-Dec-2021 / 12:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement

Start of series production - 5.20 EUR fair value of the share according to an independent company valuation

GuardBox SE is pleased to announce the start of series production of the Guardmine.

Production is based on the "platform principle". This means that the three Guardmine variants "Safe", "Safe + Sound" and "Safe + Sound + Security" can be constructed with just one tool. Production is based on the versions of the Guardmine circuit boards that have now been fully developed.

Dr. Ries Bouwman, Managing Director of GuardBox SE: "Our production strategy enables the company to react flexibly to market needs as well as to corona-related delivery bottlenecks. We have reached a very important milestone with the start of production and we can hardly wait to see the reaction of the market. All investments in product development are thus completed. Now it is important to produce and sell as many Guardmines as possible in order to optimize the margin and allow the digital business model to grow. "

In addition, Dr. Kalliwoda Research GmbH, which specializes in equity research for mid and small caps, today published an independent study on the value of GuardBox SE. A target price of EUR 6.50 was determined based on a traditional discounted cash flow method. The analyst Dr. Norbert Kalliwoda made a discount to EUR 5.20 due to the still low liquidity in the GuardBox share.

Dr. Ries Bouwman: "The price target illustrates the currently marked undervaluation of our share and clearly shows the potential of our company. I am convinced that, based on our operational progress, the stock market will follow suit sooner or later and that the price will approach the company value. "

The Dr. Kalliwoda Research GmbH uses the current study to organize a roadshow to institutional investors for the second half of January. Interested investors can also register for this roadshow at office@guardmine.de and / or inquire about the company valuation.

About the GuardBox SE:
The GuardBox SE (together with its subsidiaries "GuardBox") is
a producer of lifestyle products in the areas of "mobile security &
entertainment".

The current focus is on the development and marketing of the Guardmine,
a revolutionary, intelligent mobile safe based on unique
Way combines several digital technologies in one device: a portable safe
with GPS tracking, power bank, mobile speaker and
Camera surveillance system.

GuardBox SE addresses both the B2C and B2B markets. Above all
Telecommunications companies and hotel groups are showing great interest
the white label solutions.

The business model consists of two strategies. On the one hand, the
Guardmine even sold with a margin of over 50%. In addition, will
the lifetime value by selling digital services through your own
Online platform increased. This includes B. the activation of the
integrated eSIM card for GPS tracking and video data transmission into the
Cloud. The digital platform also enables the sale of
Marketing space and digital products.

++ IR-Kontakt

GuardBox SE
Ries Bouwman
Emil-Riedel-Str. 21
80538 München
Tel.: +43-699-1711525
Email: ries@guardmine.de

13-Dec-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GUARDBOX SE
Emil-Riedel-Str. 21
80538 Munich
Germany
E-mail: office@guardmine.de
Internet: www.guardmine.de
ISIN: DE000A2QB6Y9
WKN: A2QB6Y
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
EQS News ID: 1257172

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1257172  13-Dec-2021 CET/CEST

