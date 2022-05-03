03.05.2022 14:56:17

DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: Dividend of EUR 1.10

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HAEMATO AG / Key word(s): Dividend
HAEMATO AG: Dividend of EUR 1.10

03-May-2022 / 14:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

______________________________________________________________________________

HAEMATO AG: Dividend of EUR 1.10

Berlin, May 3, 2022 - At today's balance sheet meeting, the annual financial statements 2021 of HAEMATO AG, which were issued with an unqualified audit certificate, were adopted. The preliminary figures were confirmed. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of EUR 1.10 per dividend-bearing share to the Annual General Meeting to be held in presence on July 12, 2022.

About HAEMATO:

HAEMATO AG was founded in 1993 and is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the trade of high-priced specialty pharmaceutical drugs (with the therapeutic focus on oncology, HIV, rheumatology and other chronic diseases) as well as the development and distribution of medical products and private brands, especially in the area of "Lifestyle & Aesthetics". HAEMATO AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit www.haemato.de.


Contact:
HAEMATO AG, Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
ir@haemato.ag

03-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HAEMATO AG
Lilienthalstraße 5c
12529 Schönefeld
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
Fax: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 79
E-mail: ir@haemato.ag
Internet: www.haemato.ag
ISIN: DE000A289VV1
WKN: A289VV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1342367

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1342367  03-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1342367&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HAEMATO AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu HAEMATO AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

HAEMATO AG 21,60 -0,46% HAEMATO AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Notenbanksitzung im Fokus: ATX und DAX schließen auf grünem Terrain -- Ruhiger Handel in Asien
Die heimische Börse und der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich am Dienstag mit positiven Vorzeichen. In New York gewinnen die Bullen die Oberhand. An vielen Märkten in Fernost war am Dienstag Feiertagspause.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen