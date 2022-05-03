|
03.05.2022 14:56:17
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: Dividend of EUR 1.10
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HAEMATO AG / Key word(s): Dividend
______________________________________________________________________________
HAEMATO AG: Dividend of EUR 1.10
Berlin, May 3, 2022 - At today's balance sheet meeting, the annual financial statements 2021 of HAEMATO AG, which were issued with an unqualified audit certificate, were adopted. The preliminary figures were confirmed. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of EUR 1.10 per dividend-bearing share to the Annual General Meeting to be held in presence on July 12, 2022.
About HAEMATO:
HAEMATO AG was founded in 1993 and is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the trade of high-priced specialty pharmaceutical drugs (with the therapeutic focus on oncology, HIV, rheumatology and other chronic diseases) as well as the development and distribution of medical products and private brands, especially in the area of "Lifestyle & Aesthetics". HAEMATO AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit www.haemato.de.
Contact:
HAEMATO AG, Investor Relations
Telefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
ir@haemato.ag
03-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HAEMATO AG
|Lilienthalstraße 5c
|12529 Schönefeld
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 897 30 86 70
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 897 30 86 79
|E-mail:
|ir@haemato.ag
|Internet:
|www.haemato.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A289VV1
|WKN:
|A289VV
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1342367
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1342367 03-May-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HAEMATO AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu HAEMATO AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HAEMATO AG
|21,60
|-0,46%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Notenbanksitzung im Fokus: ATX und DAX schließen auf grünem Terrain -- Ruhiger Handel in Asien
Die heimische Börse und der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich am Dienstag mit positiven Vorzeichen. In New York gewinnen die Bullen die Oberhand. An vielen Märkten in Fernost war am Dienstag Feiertagspause.