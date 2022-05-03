DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG: Dividend of EUR 1.10

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HAEMATO AG / Key word(s): Dividend

03-May-2022 / 14:56 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HAEMATO AG: Dividend of EUR 1.10

Berlin, May 3, 2022 - At today's balance sheet meeting, the annual financial statements 2021 of HAEMATO AG, which were issued with an unqualified audit certificate, were adopted. The preliminary figures were confirmed. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of EUR 1.10 per dividend-bearing share to the Annual General Meeting to be held in presence on July 12, 2022.

About HAEMATO:

HAEMATO AG was founded in 1993 and is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the trade of high-priced specialty pharmaceutical drugs (with the therapeutic focus on oncology, HIV, rheumatology and other chronic diseases) as well as the development and distribution of medical products and private brands, especially in the area of "Lifestyle & Aesthetics". HAEMATO AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit www.haemato.de.

Contact:HAEMATO AG, Investor RelationsTelefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70ir@haemato.ag