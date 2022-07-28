|
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd posts earnings growth in the first half year of 2022 and raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Half Year Results
Hapag-Lloyd posts earnings growth in the first half year of 2022 and raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year
Hapag-Lloyd posted earnings growth in the first half year of 2022. Based on preliminary figures, Group EBITDA for the first half year of 2022 is in the range of USD 10.9 billion (EUR 10.0 billion) and Group EBIT is around USD 9.9 billion (EUR 9.1 billion).
The transport volume of around 6 million TEU was at the level of the previous year. At the same time, the average freight rate increased by approximately 80%.
Based on current business performance, the second half year should also exceed previous expectations. Against this background, the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG has raised its earnings outlook for the current financial year today. For 2022, Group EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of USD 19.5 to 21.5 billion (EUR 18.2 to 20.1 billion) and Group EBIT in the range of USD 17.5 to 19.5 billion (EUR 16.3 to 18.2 billion).
In view of the war in Ukraine, the continuing disruptions to global supply chains and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the forecast is subject to considerable uncertainty.
The final business figures for the first half year of 2022 will be published as planned on 11 August 2022.
Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBITDA and EBIT referred to herein can be found in the 2021 Annual Report:
https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html
PRELIMINARY H1 2022 FINANCIAL RESULT*
2022 EARNINGS OUTLOOK*
Contact:Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations
Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126
