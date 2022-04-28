28.04.2022 15:55:45

DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd posts earnings growth in the first quarter of 2022 and raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year

28-Apr-2022 / 15:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hapag-Lloyd posted earnings growth in the first quarter of 2022. Based on preliminary figures, Group EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 is in the range of USD 5.3 billion (EUR 4.7 billion) and Group EBIT is around USD 4.8 billion (EUR 4.3 billion).

The transport volume of around 3 million TEU was at the level of the previous year. At the same time, the average freight rate increased by approximately 80%.

Based on current business performance, the second quarter should also exceed previous expectations. Against this background, the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG has raised its earnings outlook for the current financial year today. For 2022, Group EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of USD 14.5 to 16.5 billion (EUR 13.6 to 15.5 billion) and Group EBIT in the range of USD 12.5 to 14.5 billion (EUR 11.7 to 13.6 billion).

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, the forecast is subject to considerable uncertainty.

The final business figures for the first quarter of 2022 will be published as planned on 12 May 2022.

Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBITDA and EBIT referred to herein can be found in the 2021 Annual Report:

https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html


PRELIMINARY Q1 2022 FINANCIAL RESULT*

EUR FIGURES Q1 2022 Q1 2021
EBITDA (EUR billion) 4.7 1.6
EBIT (EUR billion) 4.3 1.3
 
USD FIGURES Q1 2022 Q1 2021
EBITDA (USD billion) 5.3 1.9
EBIT (USD billion) 4.8 1.5
 

2022 EARNINGS OUTLOOK*

EUR FIGURES Updated Previously
EBITDA (EUR billion) 13.6 - 15.5 10.7 - 12.4
EBIT (EUR billion) 11.7 - 13.6 8.9 - 10.7
 
USD FIGURES Updated Previously
EBITDA (USD billion) 14.5 - 16.5 12.0 - 14.0
EBIT (USD billion) 12.5 - 14.5 10.0 - 12.0

* Figures rounded.


Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Telephone +49 40 3001-2896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126

