DGAP-Adhoc: Hawesko Holding AG: Hawesko Holding AG plans conversion into European stock corporation ('SE')

Hamburg, 15 March 2022. The Board of Management and Supervisory Board of the wine trading group Hawesko Holding AG (HAW GR, HAWG.DE, DE0006042708) have resolved to take the necessary steps to convert the company into a European stock corporation (Societas Europaea, SE) under the name Hawesko Holding SE by way of a change of legal form pursuant to Art. 2 (4) in conjunction with Art. 37 of Council Regulation (EC) No. 2157/2001 on the Statute for a European company ("SE"). Article 37 of Council Regulation (EC) No. 2157/2001 of 8 October 2001 on the Statute for a European company. This legal form reflects the increasingly strong international orientation of the company.

The current dualistic management system of the company, consisting of the Executive Board as the management body and the Supervisory Board as the supervisory body, is to continue under the new legal form of the SE. The responsibilities and composition of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will remain unaffected by the new structure. The registered office of the company shall remain unchanged in Hamburg, Germany.

The conversion to the legal form of an SE is conditional, among other things, on the Annual General Meeting of Hawesko Holding AG approving the conversion plan and adopting the Articles of Association of the future Hawesko Holding SE contained therein. Corresponding proposed resolutions are to be submitted to the 2022 Annual General Meeting for approval. The effectiveness of the conversion into the legal form of an SE also presupposes that the procedure for agreeing on the involvement of employees in the future Hawesko Holding SE has been completed or terminated prior to registration.

As a result of the SE conversion, the legal position of the shareholders of Hawesko Holding AG remains fundamentally unaffected. They will hold the same number of no-par value shares in Hawesko Holding SE. Furthermore, the stock exchange trading of the shares will not be affected by the SE conversion, so that the shares of the future Hawesko Holding SE will continue to bear the previous ISIN DE0006042708.

