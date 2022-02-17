DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG Secures Financing Commitment From its Main Shareholder dievini

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Financing

Heidelberg Pharma AG Secures Financing Commitment From its Main Shareholder dievini



17-Feb-2022 / 12:33 CET/CEST

Ad hoc announcement - Inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR Heidelberg Pharma AG Secures Financing Commitment From its Main Shareholder dievini Ladenburg, Germany, 17 February 2022 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) today announced that it has secured a financing commitment in the amount of up to EUR 36 million from its main shareholder dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG, Walldorf, Germany, (dievini). This commitment replaces the not yet fully used financing commitment from March 2021. The detailed form of the financing will be decided by the management and supervisory boards of Heidelberg Pharma as well as dievini at a later date. The financing commitment will enable Heidelberg Pharma to advance its business activities, in particular to completely conduct the clinical Phase I/IIa with HDP-101 and to further develop the candidates HDP-102 und HDP-103, if and to the extent that this is not achieved through potential alternative capital measures. Based on the current planning, the Company's cash reach is secured until mid-2023. Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About Heidelberg Pharma Heidelberg Pharma AG is a biopharmaceutical company based in Ladenburg, Germany. It is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies. The proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Company's proprietary therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party collaborations. The proprietary lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC for multiple myeloma and is in clinical development. HDP-102, a CD37 ATAC for Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and HDP-103, a PSMA ATAC for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, are in preclinical testing. Heidelberg Pharma AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com. Contact

Heidelberg Pharma AG

Sylvia Wimmer

Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29

Email: investors@hdpharma.com

Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22, 68526 Ladenburg IR/PR support

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold (CIRO)

Managing Director & Partner

Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40

Email: katja.arnold@mc-services.eu This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'estimates', 'believes', 'expects', 'may', 'will' 'should' 'future', 'potential' or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments. 17-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

