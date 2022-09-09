DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberg Pharma Announces Conclusion of License Agreement with Partner Takeda To Develop an Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugate

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Heidelberg Pharma Announces Conclusion of License Agreement with Partner Takeda To Develop an Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugate



Heidelberg Pharma Announces Conclusion of License Agreement with Partner Takeda To Develop an Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugate Ladenburg, Germany, 9 September 2022 Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) today announced that its subsidiary Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH and Takeda signed a license agreement granting Takeda an exclusive license to commercially develop an Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugate directed to a previously selected target molecule. Takeda obtained access to Heidelberg Pharma's proprietary Amanitin toxin-linker platform technology under an exclusive multi-target research agreement effective as of June 2017. Takeda provided different antibodies to Heidelberg Pharma to generate new ATACs®. ATACs® are ADCs (Antibody Drug Conjugates) based on Heidelberg Pharma's ATAC® technology. The license agreement was concluded following Takedas exercise of its option to exclusively license the worldwide development and commercialization rights for using the ATAC® technology with an antibody directed to a defined target and the resulting product candidates. Heidelberg Pharma receives an undisclosed milestone payment in return and is eligible to receive potential future clinical development, regulatory and sales-related milestone payments.



About Heidelberg Pharma Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary ATAC® technology and to advance the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. The proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Companys own therapeutic ATACs® as well as in third-party collaborations. The lead candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC in clinical development for multiple myeloma. HDP-102, a CD37 ATAC for Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and HDP-103, a PSMA ATAC for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, are in preclinical testing. Heidelberg Pharma AG is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at http://www.heidelberg-pharma.com/. ATAC® is a registered EU trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH.

