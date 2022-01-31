|
31.01.2022 18:11:32
DGAP-Adhoc: HeidelbergCement AG: HeidelbergCement publishes preliminary business figures for 2021 - Revenue and earnings growth above guidance and market expectations
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HeidelbergCement AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Annual Results
In the course of the preparation of the consolidated financial statements of HeidelbergCement AG for the financial year 2021, the revenue and results of the HeidelbergCement Group are in part significantly above the published forecast of the company and the current capital market expectations. The capital market expectations are based on the mean value of the latest consensus estimates of financial analysts, compiled by Vara Research on January 28, 2022.
Therefore, HeidelbergCement AG publishes already today the following preliminary key figures from the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2021, respectively:
- Preliminary revenue in the financial year 2021 is expected to be approximately EUR 18.7 billion (previous year: 17.6). This represents an increase of around 8% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis (before exchange rate and consolidation effects). The company expected a slight increase in revenue before exchange rate and consolidation effects in 2021.
- Preliminary revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 is expected to be approximately EUR 4.7 (previous year: 4.5) billion. This corresponds to an increase of around 7% compared with the prior-year quarter on a like-for-like basis.
- Preliminary result from current operations before depreciation and amortization (RCOBD) in the financial year 2021 is expected to be EUR 3,875 million (previous year: 3,707). This corresponds to an increase of around 6% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis. The company expected a strong increase in RCOBD in 2021. The capital market expects EUR 3,826 million for this key figure.
- Preliminary result from current operations before depreciation and amortization (RCOBD) in the fourth quarter of 2021 is expected to be EUR 979 million (previous year: EUR 976 million), roughly in line with the prior-year quarter on a like-for-like basis. The capital market expects this figure to be EUR 930 million.
- The preliminary result from current operations (RCO) in the financial year 2021 is expected to be EUR 2,614 million (previous year: 2,363). This represents an increase of approximately 12% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis. The company expected a strong increase in RCO in 2021. The capital market expects EUR 2,509 million for this key figure.
- The preliminary result from current operations (RCO) in the fourth quarter of 2021 is expected to be EUR 661 million (previous year: 648). This corresponds to an increase of around 2% compared with the prior-year quarter on a like-for-like basis. The capital market expects this key figure to be EUR 556 million.
The full preliminary financial figures for the financial year 2021 will be published on February 24, 2022.
The terms "result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation (RCOBD)" and "result from current operations (RCO)" are used as reported in the consolidated income statement of the Group.
Heidelberg, 31 January 2022
HeidelbergCement AG
Contact:
HeidelbergCement AG
Group Communication & Investor Relation
Christoph Beumelburg
Tel.: +49 6221 481 13249
Fax: +49 6221 481 13217
ir-info@heidelbergcement.com
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
31-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HeidelbergCement AG
|Berliner Straße 6
|69120 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6221 481-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6221 481-13217
|E-mail:
|info@heidelbergcement.com
|Internet:
|www.heidelbergcement.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006047004
|WKN:
|604700
|Indices:
|DAX30
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1274821
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1274821 31-Jan-2022 CET/CEST
