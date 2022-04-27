DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA ('AEBITDA') for Q1 2022 above market expectations

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation - MAR)

HelloFresh SE expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA ("AEBITDA") for Q1 2022 above market expectations

Berlin, 27 April 2022 - The consolidated revenue of HelloFresh SE ("Company") for the first quarter of 2022 is expected to amount to EUR 1,915.4 million (Q1 2021: EUR 1,442.9 million), corresponding to a constant currency revenue growth of 26.4%. Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 exceeds latest market expectations, which the Company determined to amount to EUR 1,840.7 million (arithmetic average of published broker estimates as of 27 April 2022).

The group's AEBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 is expected to amount to EUR 99.3 million (Q1 2021: EUR 159.2 million), exceeding the latest market expectations, which the Company determined to amount to EUR 67.9 million (arithmetic average of published broker estimates as of 27 April 2022).

The Company confirms its previous outlook for the full fiscal year 2022: revenue growth for the HelloFresh Group on a constant currency basis between 20% and 26% and an AEBITDA for the HelloFresh Group between EUR 500 million and EUR 580 million.

Regarding the definition of the alternative performance measure AEBITDA the Company refers to the corresponding definition in its Annual Report 2021, which has been published on the Company's website.

