DGAP-Adhoc: HENSOLDT AG: French subsidiary of HENSOLDT AG targeted by a serious cyber attack

HENSOLDT AG: French subsidiary of HENSOLDT AG targeted by a serious cyber attack



18-Aug-2022

Taufkirchen, August 18, 2022 HENSOLDT Nexeya France S.A.S., a French subsidiary of HENSOLDT AG, and part of its subsidiaries ("Nexeya"), has become the target of a serious cyber attack on its IT infrastructure in recent days. According to current information, both of Nexeya's data centers in France have been affected, and it is likely that a significant amount of data has been accessed and systems have been encrypted. Nexeya's ongoing operations have been impacted by this cyber attack. A comprehensive investigation of the incident has been launched immediately, in close cooperation with the relevant authorities. Together with internal and external experts as well as data forensic specialists, a task force is working to verify the origin, scope and extent of the attack. At the same time, work is proceeding at full speed to restore Nexeya's ongoing operations as quickly as possible. According to current knowledge, the IT infrastructure and data of other companies of the HENSOLDT Group are not affected.

Joachim Schranzhofer

Tel.: +49 (0)89 51518 1823

E-Mail:



HENSOLDT AG

