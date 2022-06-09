DGAP-Adhoc: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft decides on subscription price for capital increase against cash contribution with exclusion of subscription rights

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Capital Increase

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft decides on subscription price for capital increase against cash contribution with exclusion of subscription rights



09-Jun-2022

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft decides on subscription price for capital increase against cash contribution with exclusion of subscription rights Essen, 9 June 2022 The executive board of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (the "Company") has on 8 June, 2022, decided, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the Company's share capital by EUR 18,085,358.08 to EUR 198,940,928.00 by issuing 7,064,593 new shares against cash contribution. The executive board of the Company has decided following an accelerated book building to set the subscription price at EUR 57.50. The subscription price is therefore not significantly lower than the market price of the sha res in HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A., Madrid (Spain) was allocated 85% of the total number of new shares.

