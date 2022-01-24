|
24.01.2022 18:19:06
DGAP-Adhoc: home24 SE: Adjustment of the forecast for the financial year 2021
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Home24 SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Berlin - home24 SE ("home24", the "Company") adjusts its forecast for the financial year 2021 with regard to revenue growth.
Based on preliminary business figures, home24 expects currency-adjusted sales growth of 27% for the home24 group (previously 28-32%). While sales growth in the European market is within expectations at 29%, sales growth in the Brazilian market has slowed down more than expected and stands at 21% after currency adjustments. In the Brazilian market, home24 is active under the Mobly brand through its subsidiary Mobly S.A.
Further figures will be published by home24 as part of a trading update for the full year 2021 on 25 January 2022.
Person making the notification: Dr. Martin Bredol, Capital Market Compliance Officer
Legal Disclaimer
24-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|home24 SE
|Greifswalder Straße 212-213
|10405 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 - 609880019
|Fax:
|+49 30 - 2016329499
|E-mail:
|ir@home24.de
|Internet:
|www.home24.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A14KEB5
|WKN:
|A14KEB
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1272207
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1272207 24-Jan-2022 CET/CEST
