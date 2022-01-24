DGAP-Adhoc: home24 SE: Adjustment of the forecast for the financial year 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Home24 SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Berlin - home24 SE ("home24", the "Company") adjusts its forecast for the financial year 2021 with regard to revenue growth.

Based on preliminary business figures, home24 expects currency-adjusted sales growth of 27% for the home24 group (previously 28-32%). While sales growth in the European market is within expectations at 29%, sales growth in the Brazilian market has slowed down more than expected and stands at 21% after currency adjustments. In the Brazilian market, home24 is active under the Mobly brand through its subsidiary Mobly S.A.

Further figures will be published by home24 as part of a trading update for the full year 2021 on 25 January 2022.

Person making the notification: Dr. Martin Bredol, Capital Market Compliance Officer



Contact:

Philipp Steinhäuser, ir@home24.de

