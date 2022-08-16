Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.08.2022 07:10:19

DGAP-Adhoc: home24 SE: Updated revenue forecast for the financial year 2022 while maintaining profitability guidance intact

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Home24 SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
home24 SE: Updated revenue forecast for the financial year 2022 while maintaining profitability guidance intact

16-Aug-2022 / 07:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin - home24 SE ("home24", the "Company") adjusts its guidance for the financial year 2022 regarding expected revenue growth while confirming profitability expectations.

Due to the challenging macroeconomic environment with accelerated Inflation and the ongoing war in Ukraine leading to a historic decline in consumer confidence, home24 sees revenue development in the second half of 2022 more cautious than previously. The forecast for the full year 2022 is therefore adjusted to these external circumstances, so that home24 now expects currency-adjusted revenue growth of -7% to +3% compared to the previous year (previously: +2% to +17%). At the same time, the Company still plans to achieve the previously communicated target of an adjusted EBITDA margin of +1% to +5% for the full year 2022. 

Even though home24 continues to see the long-term trend of a growing market share of online furniture retail as intact, this is currently outweighed by the macroeconomic environment. The Company therefore does not currently see itself in a position to provide a reliable time horizon for achieving the communicated medium-term target of one billion euros in sales per year.

Further figures will be published by home24 as part of a trading update for the first half of 2022 on August 16, 2022.

Person making the notification: Dr. Martin Bredol, Capital Market Compliance Officer

Contact:
Philipp Steinhäuser, ir@home24.de

Legal Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the management of the Company. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this release or the underlying assumptions. The Company does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

 

 

 

16-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: home24 SE
Otto-Ostrowski-Str. 3
10249 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 - 609880019
Fax: +49 30 - 2016329499
E-mail: ir@home24.de
Internet: www.home24.com
ISIN: DE000A14KEB5
WKN: A14KEB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1420735

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1420735  16-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1420735&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

