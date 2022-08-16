|
16.08.2022 07:10:19
DGAP-Adhoc: home24 SE: Updated revenue forecast for the financial year 2022 while maintaining profitability guidance intact
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Home24 SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Berlin - home24 SE ("home24", the "Company") adjusts its guidance for the financial year 2022 regarding expected revenue growth while confirming profitability expectations.
Due to the challenging macroeconomic environment with accelerated Inflation and the ongoing war in Ukraine leading to a historic decline in consumer confidence, home24 sees revenue development in the second half of 2022 more cautious than previously. The forecast for the full year 2022 is therefore adjusted to these external circumstances, so that home24 now expects currency-adjusted revenue growth of -7% to +3% compared to the previous year (previously: +2% to +17%). At the same time, the Company still plans to achieve the previously communicated target of an adjusted EBITDA margin of +1% to +5% for the full year 2022.
Even though home24 continues to see the long-term trend of a growing market share of online furniture retail as intact, this is currently outweighed by the macroeconomic environment. The Company therefore does not currently see itself in a position to provide a reliable time horizon for achieving the communicated medium-term target of one billion euros in sales per year.
Further figures will be published by home24 as part of a trading update for the first half of 2022 on August 16, 2022.
Person making the notification: Dr. Martin Bredol, Capital Market Compliance Officer
Contact:
Legal Disclaimer
16-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|home24 SE
|Otto-Ostrowski-Str. 3
|10249 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 - 609880019
|Fax:
|+49 30 - 2016329499
|E-mail:
|ir@home24.de
|Internet:
|www.home24.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A14KEB5
|WKN:
|A14KEB
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1420735
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1420735 16-Aug-2022 CET/CEST
|09.08.22
|Home24 Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.01.22
|Home24 Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12.01.22
|Home24 Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.12.21
|Home24 Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|25.11.21
|Home24 Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
