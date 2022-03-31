|
31.03.2022 03:14:49
DGAP-Adhoc: HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo acquires e-domizil GmbH from e-vacation Group Holding GmbH
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
HomeToGo acquires e-domizil GmbH from e-vacation Group Holding GmbH
e-domizil GmbH operates localized domains in 14 countries and provides its customers access to more than 370,000 offers, which are listed directly onsite. e-domizil has inventory in markets such as Austria, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Switzerland. In its financial year 2021, e-domizil demonstrated strong profitable growth and IFRS Revenues of more than EUR 20 million. The acquisition will contribute to HomeToGo's growing onsite business as well as continued global expansion.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made by HomeToGo SE that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future business, financial position, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Neither HomeToGo SE nor any of their respective affiliates assume any obligation to update, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
