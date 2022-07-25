DGAP-Adhoc: Hypoport Q2 2022: revenue up by 20 per cent to 126 million and EBIT increase of 35 per cent to 13 million

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results

Hypoport Q2 2022: revenue up by 20 per cent to 126 million and EBIT increase of 35 per cent to 13 million



Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Hypoport Q2 2022: revenue up by 20 per cent to 126 million and EBIT increase of 35 per cent to 13 million Berlin, 25 July 2022: The preliminary Q2 2022 results of Hypoport, which were analysed at today's meeting of the Management Board, show the following figures: Revenue Q2 2022: +20 per cent to 126 million (Q2 2021: 105.2 million)

EBIT Q2 2022: +35 per cent to 13 million (Q2 2021: 9.8 million) Revenue H1 2022: +23 per cent to 262 million (H1 2020: 213.0 million)

Contact Jan H. Pahl Head of Investor Relations // IRO Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942 Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19 Email: ir@hypoport.de Hypoport SE Heidestr. 8 10557 Berlin Germany

