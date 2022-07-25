|
25.07.2022 20:03:52
DGAP-Adhoc: Hypoport Q2 2022: revenue up by 20 per cent to 126 million and EBIT increase of 35 per cent to 13 million
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results
Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Hypoport Q2 2022: revenue up by 20 per cent to 126 million and EBIT increase of 35 per cent to 13 million
Berlin, 25 July 2022: The preliminary Q2 2022 results of Hypoport, which were analysed at today's meeting of the Management Board, show the following figures:
Hypoport will be publishing its final report for the first six month 2022 as planned on Monday, 8 August 2022.
Contact
Jan H. Pahl
Head of Investor Relations // IRO
Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942
Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19
Email: ir@hypoport.de
Hypoport SE
Heidestr. 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Key data on Hypoport's shares
Hypoport SE
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ
