25.07.2022 20:03:52

DGAP-Adhoc: Hypoport Q2 2022: revenue up by 20 per cent to 126 million and EBIT increase of 35 per cent to 13 million

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results
Hypoport Q2 2022: revenue up by 20 per cent to 126 million and EBIT increase of 35 per cent to 13 million

25-Jul-2022 / 20:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

 

Hypoport Q2 2022: revenue up by 20 per cent to 126 million and EBIT increase of 35 per cent to 13 million

 

Berlin, 25 July 2022: The preliminary Q2 2022 results of Hypoport, which were analysed at today's meeting of the Management Board, show the following figures:

 

  • Revenue Q2 2022: +20 per cent to 126 million (Q2 2021: 105.2 million)
  • EBIT Q2 2022: +35 per cent to 13 million (Q2 2021: 9.8 million)

 

  • Revenue H1 2022: +23 per cent to 262 million (H1 2020: 213.0 million)
  • EBIT H1 2022: +38 per cent to 30 million (H1 2020: 21.8 million)

 

 

Hypoport will be publishing its final report for the first six month 2022 as planned on Monday, 8 August 2022.

 

 

 

Contact

Jan H. Pahl

Head of Investor Relations // IRO

 

Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942

Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19

Email: ir@hypoport.de

 

Hypoport SE

Heidestr. 8

10557 Berlin

Germany

 

  

Key data on Hypoport's shares

Hypoport SE

Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

ISIN DE0005493365 / WKN 549336 / Stock exchanges symbol HYQ

25-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hypoport SE
Heidestraße 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930420861942
Fax: +49/30 42086-1999
E-mail: ir@hypoport.de
Internet: www.hypoport.de
ISIN: DE0005493365
WKN: 549336
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1405491

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1405491  25-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

