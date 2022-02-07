|
07.02.2022 20:06:54
DGAP-Adhoc: Hypoport SE: Hypoport FY 2021: revenue up by 15 per cent to 445 million and EBIT increase of 30-35 per cent to 47.5-49.0 million
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Inside information pursuant to article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
- Revenue Q4 2021: approx. +16 per cent to approx. 120 million (Q4 2020: 102.9 million)
- EBIT Q4 2021: approx. +15-25 per cent to 13.5-15.0 million (Q4 2020: 12.0 million)
- EBIT FY 2021: approx. +30-35% per cent to 47,5-49,0 million (FY 2020: 36.2 million)
The financial results presented to the Management Board still need to be verified by the auditor and adopted by the Supervisory Board. Hypoport will be publishing its detailed preliminary financial results for 2021 as planned on 14 March of this year, followed by the annual report on 28 March 2022.
Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942
Hypoport SE
07-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hypoport SE
|Heidestraße 8
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4930420861942
|Fax:
|+49/30 42086-1999
|E-mail:
|ir@hypoport.de
|Internet:
|www.hypoport.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005493365
|WKN:
|549336
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1277658
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1277658 07-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
