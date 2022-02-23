DGAP-Adhoc: IBU-tec advanced materials AG Increases 2025 Sales Forecast to EUR 102-130 million Range

DGAP-Ad-hoc: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast

IBU-tec advanced materials AG Increases 2025 Sales Forecast to EUR 102-130 million Range



IBU-tec advanced materials AG Increases 2025 Sales Forecast to EUR 102-130 million Range Fine-tuning IBU2025 strategy to include both volume and price increases

Growth driver battery materials to account for a minimum 30 percent share of FY 2025 sales Weimar, 23. February 2022 - IBU-tec advanced materials AG ("IBU-tec", ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) has favorably adjusted its IBU2025 strategy to account for a very positive market and increased demand. IBU-tec is currently anticipating sales ranging from EUR 102 to 130 million for FY 2025 (previously predicted at EUR 80 to 100 million). The primary growth driver will be the battery materials sector, which is expected to contribute a minimum 30 percent to Group sales (previously: up to 30 percent), even on the increased sales basis. Conservatively, IBU-tec anticipates battery materials sales of circa EUR 30-60 million for 2025 with current price assumptions. The primary reason for the increase in the annual targets for 2025 is the presumed volume effects from the production of the company's own battery materials. The update considers current raw material price trends, which have a noteworthy impact on the glass coating sector. IBU-tec now anticipates sales of this product to amount to EUR 19 million in 2025 (previously: EUR 12 million). IBU-tec continues to expect an EBITDA margin of over 20 percent for 2025. Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



Ulrich Weitz, CEO of IBU-tec: 'With our IBU2025 strategy we devised clear growth targets last year, which we have now positively revised. The main driver will continue to be our own battery material, which we have been marketing very successfully since October 2021.' Jörg Leinenbach, Co-CEO and CFO of IBU-tec: 'Despite our accelerated growth, we will not compromise on our margin targets. Our figures for FY 2021 and the plans for the current year confirm we are fully on track for 2025.' The updated strategy paper and the presentation of the IBU2025 strategy can be found under: https://www.ibu-tec.com/investor-relations/financial-news/strategy. IBU-tec will present the updated strategy together with the preliminary figures for FY 2021 as well as the forecast for 2022 in a webcast on 23 February 2022 at 3 pm CET. Interested investors and press representatives are cordially invited to register at the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4710395096069749259. About IBU-tec The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for industry. It combines unique, partly patent-protected technology of thermal process engineering with the process and material know-how of around 250 highly qualified employees. Its own products include LFP battery material, which is an important component of batteries for electromobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation or the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus positioned in the long term for global megatrends - especially climate and environmental protection - and has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations. Contact Investor Relations

