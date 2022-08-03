Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
03.08.2022 14:46:46

DGAP-Adhoc: INDUS Holding AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2022 and adjustment of the forecast for the current fiscal year

DGAP-Ad-hoc: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results
INDUS Holding AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2022 and adjustment of the forecast for the current fiscal year

03-Aug-2022 / 14:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Key Words: Change of Forecast

Preliminary results for the first half of 2022 and adjustment of the forecast for the current fiscal year

Bergisch Gladbach, 3 August 2022 Based on preliminary key figures for the first half of 2022 of EUR 944.9 million in sales (H1 2021: EUR 850.3 million) and an operating result (EBIT) of EUR 51.1 million (H1 2021: EUR 56.3 million), INDUS Holding AG ("INDUS") is expected to close the 2022 fiscal year with higher sales and a lower operating result (EBIT) than expected at Group level. The half-year financial report will be published on 10 August 2022. In the forecast 2022 published in the annual report 2021 on page 89 on 23 March 2022, INDUS assumed sales of EUR 1.80 billion to EUR 1.95 billion and an operating result (EBIT) of EUR 115 million to EUR 130 million.

Based on the updated estimate, INDUS now expects sales of between EUR 1.90 billion and EUR 2.00 billion and an EBIT of between EUR 100 million and EUR 115 million for the 2022 fiscal year.

The main reason for the increase in the sales forecast is the inflation-related pass-on of prices by many portfolio companies. The reduction in the operating result (EBIT) forecast is due to the negative impact of higher material prices in the Automotive Technology segment. In addition, there are now foreseeable increases in personnel and energy costs across the portfolio in the second half of the year.

The revised forecast does not take into account the consequences of a possible gas supply freeze. Possible macroeconomic consequences of a gas supply freeze and their impact on the INDUS portfolio companies cannot be realistically estimated at present.

The composition of sales and operating result (EBIT) corresponds to the presentation on page 92 of the annual report 2021 of INDUS Holding AG.


Contact:

Dafne Sanac & Nina Wolf
Investor Relations & Public Relations

INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany

Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-32
Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-73
E-Mail investor.relations@indus.de
E-Mail presse@indus.de
www.indus.de

03-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2204 40 00-0
Fax: +49 (0)2204 40 00-20
E-mail: indus@indus.de
Internet: www.indus.de
ISIN: DE0006200108
WKN: 620010
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1412643

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1412643  03-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1412643&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu INDUS AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu INDUS AGmehr Analysen

28.07.22 INDUS Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
07.07.22 INDUS Outperform Oddo BHF
18.05.22 INDUS Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
13.05.22 INDUS Hold Warburg Research
11.05.22 INDUS Buy Warburg Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

INDUS AG 23,30 1,53% INDUS AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Börsen schütteln Taiwan-Angst ab: ATX schließt fester -- DAX beendet Handel weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendet den Mittwochshandel mit Aufschlägen. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte ebenfalls Gewinne verbuchen. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Mittwoch von ihrer freundlichen Seite. Die größten Börsen in Asien tendierten am Mittwoch in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen