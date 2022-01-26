DGAP-Adhoc: INDUS Holding AG: Sales and operating result (EBIT) in financial year 2021 expected to exceed forecast

DGAP-Ad-hoc: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

INDUS Holding AG: Sales and operating result (EBIT) in financial year 2021 expected to exceed forecast



26-Jan-2022 / 17:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Key Words: Change in Forecast

Sales and operating result (EBIT) in financial year 2021 expected to exceed forecast

Bergisch Gladbach, 26 January 2022 - Due to the positive operating development in the second half of the fourth quarter of 2021, INDUS Holding AG ("INDUS") expects to close the 2021 financial year with higher sales and a higher operating result (EBIT) than expected at Group level. In its forecast on November 11, 2021, when it published its financial figures for the first nine months of 2021, INDUS had assumed sales of EUR 1.60 to 1.75 billion and an operating result (EBIT) of EUR 95 to 110 million.

Based on current estimates, INDUS now expects sales between EUR 1.75 and 1.78 billion and EBIT between EUR 110 and 116 million for the financial year 2021.

This estimate is preliminary. Further financial figures will be published on February 23, 2022 as part of the announcement of the preliminary figures for the financial year 2021.

The publication and explanation of the audited consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2021 will take place on March 23, 2022.

The composition of sales and EBIT corresponds to the presentation on page 129 of the Annual Report 2020 of INDUS Holding AG.





Contact:

Dafne Sanac & Nina Wolf

Investor Relations & Public Relations



INDUS Holding AG

Kölner Straße 32

51429 Bergisch Gladbach

Germany



Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-32

Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-73

E-Mail investor.relations@indus.de

E-Mail presse@indus.de

www.indus.de