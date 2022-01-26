|
26.01.2022 17:15:57
DGAP-Adhoc: INDUS Holding AG: Sales and operating result (EBIT) in financial year 2021 expected to exceed forecast
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Key Words: Change in Forecast
Sales and operating result (EBIT) in financial year 2021 expected to exceed forecast
Bergisch Gladbach, 26 January 2022 - Due to the positive operating development in the second half of the fourth quarter of 2021, INDUS Holding AG ("INDUS") expects to close the 2021 financial year with higher sales and a higher operating result (EBIT) than expected at Group level. In its forecast on November 11, 2021, when it published its financial figures for the first nine months of 2021, INDUS had assumed sales of EUR 1.60 to 1.75 billion and an operating result (EBIT) of EUR 95 to 110 million.
Based on current estimates, INDUS now expects sales between EUR 1.75 and 1.78 billion and EBIT between EUR 110 and 116 million for the financial year 2021.
This estimate is preliminary. Further financial figures will be published on February 23, 2022 as part of the announcement of the preliminary figures for the financial year 2021.
The publication and explanation of the audited consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2021 will take place on March 23, 2022.
The composition of sales and EBIT corresponds to the presentation on page 129 of the Annual Report 2020 of INDUS Holding AG.
Contact:
Dafne Sanac & Nina Wolf
Investor Relations & Public Relations
INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany
Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-32
Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-73
E-Mail investor.relations@indus.de
E-Mail presse@indus.de
www.indus.de
