DGAP-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: CFO Jennifer Bodenseh intends to leave the company

init innovation in traffic systems SE: CFO Jennifer Bodenseh intends to leave the company

init innovation in traffic systems SE: CFO Jennifer Bodenseh intends to leave the company

12-Apr-2022 / 15:40 CET/CEST
CFO Jennifer Bodenseh has asked the Supervisory Board to terminate her Managing Board contract in a timely manner in order to leave init SE.

The Supervisory Board and Ms. Bodenseh are negotiating the termination of the contract; the details have not yet been determined. The Supervisory Board is already initiating the search for a successor.

 

Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com

Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 6100 0
Fax: +49 (0)721 6100 399
E-mail: ir@initse.com
Internet: www.initse.com
ISIN: DE0005759807
WKN: 575980
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
