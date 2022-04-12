DGAP-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: CFO Jennifer Bodenseh intends to leave the company

DGAP-Ad-hoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Personnel

init innovation in traffic systems SE: CFO Jennifer Bodenseh intends to leave the company



12-Apr-2022 / 15:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CFO Jennifer Bodenseh has asked the Supervisory Board to terminate her Managing Board contract in a timely manner in order to leave init SE. The Supervisory Board and Ms. Bodenseh are negotiating the termination of the contract; the details have not yet been determined. The Supervisory Board is already initiating the search for a successor. Contact:

Person making the notification:

Simone Fritz

Investor Relations

