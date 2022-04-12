|
12.04.2022 15:40:49
DGAP-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: CFO Jennifer Bodenseh intends to leave the company
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Personnel
CFO Jennifer Bodenseh has asked the Supervisory Board to terminate her Managing Board contract in a timely manner in order to leave init SE.
The Supervisory Board and Ms. Bodenseh are negotiating the termination of the contract; the details have not yet been determined. The Supervisory Board is already initiating the search for a successor.
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com
12-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)721 6100 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)721 6100 399
|E-mail:
|ir@initse.com
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005759807
|WKN:
|575980
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1326629
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1326629 12-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
