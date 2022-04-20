|
20.04.2022 17:03:55
DGAP-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Completion of share buyback
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired a total of 31,047 treasury shares for a total purchase price of EUR 999,980.25 (excluding ancillary costs) in the period from 9 March to 20 April 2022.
The share buyback was carried out in accordance with the ad hoc release dated 8 March 2022 and was executed via the stock exchange (XETRA) by a financial institution commissioned by init.
The number of acquired shares corresponds to an imputed share of around 0.31 % of the capital stock. Pursuant to the resolution of 8 March 2022, the share buyback is thus completed.
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes are published online under the following link: Share buyback
For further information please contact:
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com
20-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)721 6100 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)721 6100 399
|E-mail:
|ir@initse.com
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005759807
|WKN:
|575980
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1331299
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1331299 20-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!