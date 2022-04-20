DGAP-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Completion of share buyback

DGAP-Ad-hoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

init innovation in traffic systems SE: Completion of share buyback



20-Apr-2022 / 17:03 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired a total of 31,047 treasury shares for a total purchase price of EUR 999,980.25 (excluding ancillary costs) in the period from 9 March to 20 April 2022.

The share buyback was carried out in accordance with the ad hoc release dated 8 March 2022 and was executed via the stock exchange (XETRA) by a financial institution commissioned by init.

The number of acquired shares corresponds to an imputed share of around 0.31 % of the capital stock. Pursuant to the resolution of 8 March 2022, the share buyback is thus completed.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes are published online under the following link: Share buyback

For further information please contact:

Contact:Person making the notification:Simone FritzInvestor Relationsir@initse.com