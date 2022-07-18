|
18.07.2022 14:44:58
DGAP-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Completion of share buyback
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback
init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired a total of 20,000 treasury shares for a total purchase price of EUR 442,115.99 (excluding ancillary costs) in the period from 15 June to 18 July 2022.
The share buyback was carried out in accordance with the ad hoc release dated 14 June 2022 and was executed via the stock exchange (XETRA) by a financial institution commissioned by init.
The number of acquired shares corresponds to an imputed share of around 0.2 % of the capital stock. Pursuant to the resolution of 14 June 2022, the share buyback is thus completed.
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes are published online under the following link: Share buyback
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com
18-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)721 6100 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)721 6100 399
|E-mail:
|ir@initse.com
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005759807
|WKN:
|575980
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1400205
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1400205 18-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|20,90
|-0,48%
