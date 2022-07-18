Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.07.2022 14:44:58

DGAP-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Completion of share buyback

DGAP-Ad-hoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback
init innovation in traffic systems SE: Completion of share buyback

18-Jul-2022 / 14:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired a total of 20,000 treasury shares for a total purchase price of EUR 442,115.99 (excluding ancillary costs) in the period from 15 June to 18 July 2022.

The share buyback was carried out in accordance with the ad hoc release dated 14 June 2022 and was executed via the stock exchange (XETRA) by a financial institution commissioned by init.

The number of acquired shares corresponds to an imputed share of around 0.2 % of the capital stock. Pursuant to the resolution of 14 June 2022, the share buyback is thus completed.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes are published online under the following link: Share buyback

 

Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com

18-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 6100 0
Fax: +49 (0)721 6100 399
E-mail: ir@initse.com
Internet: www.initse.com
ISIN: DE0005759807
WKN: 575980
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1400205

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1400205  18-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1400205&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu init innovation in traffic systems SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu init innovation in traffic systems SEmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

init innovation in traffic systems SE 20,90 -0,48% init innovation in traffic systems SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ereignisreiche Woche mit starkem Start: ATX und DAX fester -- Dow Jones vorbörslich höher -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich zu Wochenbeginn stärker. Die US-Märkte notieren im vorbörslichen Handel mit grünen Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Börsen starteten freundlich in die neue Woche.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen