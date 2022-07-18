DGAP-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Completion of share buyback

DGAP-Ad-hoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback

init innovation in traffic systems SE: Completion of share buyback



18-Jul-2022 / 14:44 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired a total of 20,000 treasury shares for a total purchase price of EUR 442,115.99 (excluding ancillary costs) in the period from 15 June to 18 July 2022.

The share buyback was carried out in accordance with the ad hoc release dated 14 June 2022 and was executed via the stock exchange (XETRA) by a financial institution commissioned by init.

The number of acquired shares corresponds to an imputed share of around 0.2 % of the capital stock. Pursuant to the resolution of 14 June 2022, the share buyback is thus completed.

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes are published online under the following link: Share buyback

Contact:Person making the notification:Simone FritzInvestor Relationsir@initse.com