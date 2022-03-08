DGAP-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE decides share buyback

08.03.2022 09:06:56

init innovation in traffic systems SE decides share buyback

08-March-2022 / 09:06 CET/CEST
The managing board of init innovation in traffic systems SE has decided in accordance with the resolution of the general meeting of 26 May 2020, topic 7 of the agenda to repurchase up to 40,000 own shares (pursuant to § 71 (1.8) AktG) for a maximum total purchase price of EUR 1.000,000 (without additional charges) via the stock exchange.

The repurchased shares are to be used for existing and future employee share program, incentive program for members of the managing board and managing directors, as acquisition currency and/or for cash to third party.

It is planned to transact the share buyback during the period from 8 March 2022 to 13 May 2022 on the stock exchange.


