14.06.2022 17:16:22
DGAP-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: init decides share buyback
DGAP-Ad-hoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
The managing board of init innovation in traffic systems SE has decided in accordance with the resolution of the general meeting of 26 May 2020, topic 7 of the agenda to repurchase up to 20,000 own shares (pursuant to § 71 (1.8) AktG) for a maximum total purchase price of EUR 500,000 (without additional charges) via the stock exchange.
The repurchased shares are to be used for existing and future employee share program, incentive program for members of the managing board and managing directors, as acquisition currency and/or for cash to third party.
It is planned to transact the share buyback during the period from 14 June 2022 to 16 August 2022 on the stock exchange.
