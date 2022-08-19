DGAP-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: New Chief Financial Officer appointed

DGAP-Ad-hoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Personnel

init innovation in traffic systems SE: New Chief Financial Officer appointed



19-Aug-2022

The Supervisory Board of init innovation in traffic systems SE has appointed a new Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Marco Ferber will take up this position with effect from 1 March 2023, succeeding Jennifer Bodenseh, who has already left the company by mutual agreement on 30 June 2022 to pursue new professional opportunities.

Dr. Marco Ferber has extensive experience in the commercial and strategic management of international listed companies. Before joining init SE, the doctor of business administration was authorised signatory with responsibility for corporate accounting, performance and risk controlling as well as the tax department of the Bilfinger group. Prior to that, the financial expert successfully held various management positions in Germany and abroad with the Thomas Cook Group, including Managing Director of a large national subsidiary. Dr. Marco Ferber began his career in January 2000 as a consultant at McKinsey & Company, Inc.

"With his many years of international experience in the field of finance, Dr. Marco Ferber has the right qualifications for a globally active company like init. We look forward to a successful cooperation", according to Hans-Joachim Rühlig, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board.

