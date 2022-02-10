|
10.02.2022 19:00:36
DGAP-Adhoc: Instone Real Estate Group SE announces share buyback programme of up to EUR 50 million (maximum of 5% of the share capital)
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Instone Real Estate Group SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Instone Real Estate Group SE announces share buyback programme of up to EUR 50 million (maximum of 5% of the share capital)
Essen, 10 February 2022: With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of Instone Real Estate Group SE (Instone) has decided today to start a share buyback programme following the publication of the full year 2021 financial results.
Instone Real Estate Group SE is thus making use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 13 June 2019. This is the first share buyback programme to be executed based on this authorisation. The planned scope of the share buyback programme comprises a volume of up to EUR 50 million, but no more than 5.0 percent of the current share capital, i.e. up to 2.349 million shares.
According to the relevant authorisation the Management Board may use the treasury shares for any legally permissible purpose. Management intends to use the treasury shares primarily to finance future growth investments.
The purchase will be executed via stock exchange.
The share buyback programme is limited to the period from 18 March 2022 to 31 December 2022. Instone Real Estate Group SE reserves the right to discontinue the share buyback programme at any time.
The share buyback will be guided by the provisions of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052. Instone will regularly report on the progress of the share buyback on its Investor Relations website.
The Management also confirms the financial forecast for the fiscal years 2021 and 2022.
10-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Instone Real Estate Group SE
|Grugaplatz 2-4
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 201 453 550
|E-mail:
|Investorrelations@instone.de
|Internet:
|www.instone.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NBX80
|WKN:
|A2NBX8
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1279349
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1279349 10-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Instone Real Estate Group AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Instone Real Estate Group AGmehr Analysen
|25.01.22
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.12.21
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|01.12.21
|Instone Real Estate Group Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.11.21
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|18.11.21
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.01.22
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.12.21
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|01.12.21
|Instone Real Estate Group Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.11.21
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|18.11.21
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.01.22
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.12.21
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|01.12.21
|Instone Real Estate Group Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.11.21
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Warburg Research
|18.11.21
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Instone Real Estate Group AG
|15,60
|4,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Inflationsdaten: ATX schließt leichter -- DAX schlussendlich stabil -- Börsen in Asien gehen mit Gewinnen aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Donnerstagshandel ab, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendierte. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Zuvor zeigten sich die Börsen in Asien mit leicht freundlicher Tendenz.