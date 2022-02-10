Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
10.02.2022 19:00:36

DGAP-Adhoc: Instone Real Estate Group SE announces share buyback programme of up to EUR 50 million (maximum of 5% of the share capital)

10-Feb-2022 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Essen, 10 February 2022: With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of Instone Real Estate Group SE (Instone) has decided today to start a share buyback programme following the publication of the full year 2021 financial results.

Instone Real Estate Group SE is thus making use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 13 June 2019. This is the first share buyback programme to be executed based on this authorisation. The planned scope of the share buyback programme comprises a volume of up to EUR 50 million, but no more than 5.0 percent of the current share capital, i.e. up to 2.349 million shares.

According to the relevant authorisation the Management Board may use the treasury shares for any legally permissible purpose. Management intends to use the treasury shares primarily to finance future growth investments.

The purchase will be executed via stock exchange.

The share buyback programme is limited to the period from 18 March 2022 to 31 December 2022. Instone Real Estate Group SE reserves the right to discontinue the share buyback programme at any time.

The share buyback will be guided by the provisions of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052. Instone will regularly report on the progress of the share buyback on its Investor Relations website.

The Management also confirms the financial forecast for the fiscal years 2021 and 2022.

10-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 201 453 550
E-mail: Investorrelations@instone.de
Internet: www.instone.de
ISIN: DE000A2NBX80
WKN: A2NBX8
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1279349

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1279349  10-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

