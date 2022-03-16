16.03.2022 15:52:27

DGAP-Adhoc: Intershop acquires majority stake in Dutch software provider Sparque B.V. and the rights to use Spinque B.V.'s AI-based e-commerce technology

DGAP-Ad-hoc: INTERSHOP Communications AG / Key word(s): Investment
Intershop acquires majority stake in Dutch software provider Sparque B.V. and the rights to use Spinque B.V.'s AI-based e-commerce technology

16-March-2022 / 15:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Jena, 16 March 2022 - Intershop Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A254211), a leading independent provider of innovative solutions for B2B commerce, announces the acquisition of 80% of the shares in Sparque B.V., Netherlands; the remaining 20% will be retained by the current shareholders and the incumbent management, who will become part of Intershop's extended management team. In addition, Intershop will acquire the rights to use the AI-based B2C and B2B e-commerce technology for personalized searches and product recommendations from Spinque B.V., Netherlands, which holds a stake in Sparque B.V. Intershop will integrate the SaaS solution from the Microsoft Azure Cloud into its own e-commerce platform without any additional effort and will also offer it to enterprises that do not use the Intershop Commerce platform. This creates a new business field for the Intershop Group which combines Intershop's long-standing experience in e-commerce with state-of-the-art AI technology. As put and call options have been agreed, Intershop will be able to acquire the remaining shares in Sparque B.V. in 2026, thereby simultaneously converting the previously time-limited exclusive rights of use into a permanent legal position. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price of the transaction.


Contact:
Investor Relations
T: +49-3641-50-1000
ir@intershop.com

16-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Intershop Communications AG
Steinweg 10
07743 Jena
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3641-50-0
Fax: +49 (0)3641-50-1309
E-mail: ir@intershop.de
Internet: www.intershop.de
ISIN: DE000A254211
WKN: A25421
Indices: CDAX, PRIMEALL, TECHALLSHARE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1304529

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1304529  16-March-2022 CET/CEST

