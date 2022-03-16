DGAP-Adhoc: Intershop acquires majority stake in Dutch software provider Sparque B.V. and the rights to use Spinque B.V.'s AI-based e-commerce technology

DGAP-Ad-hoc: INTERSHOP Communications AG / Key word(s): Investment

Intershop acquires majority stake in Dutch software provider Sparque B.V. and the rights to use Spinque B.V.'s AI-based e-commerce technology



16-March-2022 / 15:52 CET/CEST

Jena, 16 March 2022 - Intershop Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A254211), a leading independent provider of innovative solutions for B2B commerce, announces the acquisition of 80% of the shares in Sparque B.V., Netherlands; the remaining 20% will be retained by the current shareholders and the incumbent management, who will become part of Intershop's extended management team. In addition, Intershop will acquire the rights to use the AI-based B2C and B2B e-commerce technology for personalized searches and product recommendations from Spinque B.V., Netherlands, which holds a stake in Sparque B.V. Intershop will integrate the SaaS solution from the Microsoft Azure Cloud into its own e-commerce platform without any additional effort and will also offer it to enterprises that do not use the Intershop Commerce platform. This creates a new business field for the Intershop Group which combines Intershop's long-standing experience in e-commerce with state-of-the-art AI technology. As put and call options have been agreed, Intershop will be able to acquire the remaining shares in Sparque B.V. in 2026, thereby simultaneously converting the previously time-limited exclusive rights of use into a permanent legal position. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price of the transaction.

