DGAP-Adhoc: INTERSHOP Communications AG resolves cash capital increase and places approximately 3.37 million shares

Jena, 25 June 2019 - The Management Board of INTERSHOP Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A0EPUH1) today resolved, with the consent of the company's Supervisory Board, to increase the share capital from authorized capital by close to 9% of the existing share capital. The resolution provides for the share capital to be increased from currently EUR 39,208,309 to EUR 42,582,492 through the issue of 3,374,183 new bearer shares against cash contributions, excluding shareholders' subscription rights. The placement price for the new shares is EUR 1.14. The gross issue proceeds will thus amount to EUR 3.8 million. The shares were subscribed by three institutional investors, i.e. Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG, Shareholder Value Management AG and AXXION S.A. for several fund mandates. The new shares are entitled to dividends as of 1 January 2019. Following the entry in the commercial register, the new shares are to be admitted to trading without a prospectus in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and be included in the current listing.

Intershop will use the proceeds from the capital increase to continue the transformation of the company into the leading provider of digital cloud-based B2B commerce platforms.



