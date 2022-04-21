DGAP-Adhoc: InTiCa Systems AG: InTiCa Systems AG plans conversion into a European Company ('SE')

DGAP-Ad-hoc: InTiCa Systems AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

InTiCa Systems AG: InTiCa Systems AG plans conversion into a European Company ('SE')



21-Apr-2022 / 11:06 CET/CEST

InTiCa Systems AG plans conversion into a European Company ("SE")



Passau, April 21, 2022 - The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of InTiCa Systems AG (the "Company") today resolved to prepare the conversion of the Company into a European Company (Societas Europaea, SE) under the name InTiCa Systems SE pursuant to Art. 2 para. 4 in conjunction with Art. 37 of the Council Regulation (EC) No. 2157/2001 of October 8, 2001 on the Statute for a European Company (SE). The current dualistic management structure of the Company, consisting of the Management Board as the management body and the Supervisory Board as the supervisory body, shall also continue under the new legal form of the SE. The responsibilities and composition of the Management Board and of the Supervisory Board remain unaffected by the new structure. The Company's registered office is to remain unchanged in Passau, Germany.

The Company is a leading global technology provider in the development, manufacture and marketing of inductive components, passive analogue switching technology and mechatronic assemblies with locations in Germany, the Czech Republic and Mexico. With the change of legal form, the Company underlines its positioning as a pan-European employer and progressive technology group.

The conversion of the Company to the legal form of an SE requires, amongst others, that the shareholders' meeting of InTiCa Systems AG approves the conversion plan and the Articles of Association of future InTiCa Systems SE contained therein. It is therefore currently planned to submit corresponding resolution proposals to the annual shareholders' meeting, which is expected to take place on July 15, 2022. The effectiveness of the conversion into an SE also requires that the procedure for the conclusion of an agreement on the involvement of employees at future InTiCa Systems SE is completed or terminated before registration with the competent commercial register. It is currently expected for the employee involvement procedure to be initiated still in April or May 2022.

The conversion into an SE will in principle not affect the legal position of the shareholders of InTiCa Systems AG. They will continue to hold the same number of no-par value bearer shares. In addition, the stock exchange trading of the shares will remain unaffected by the SE conversion.

InTiCa Systems AG

The Management Board



About InTiCa Systems:



InTiCa Systems is a European leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of inductive components, passive analogue switching technology and mechatronic assemblies. It operates in the Automotive Technology and Industrial Technology segments and has about 900 employees at its sites in Passau (Germany), Prachatice (Czech Republic) and Silao (Mexico).

The Automotive Technology segment focuses on innovative products that raise the comfort and safety of cars, improve the performance of electric and hybrid vehicles and reduce carbon emissions. InTiCa Systems' Industrial Electronics segment develops and manufactures mechatronic assemblies for the solar industry and other industrial applications.