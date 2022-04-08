|
08.04.2022 10:03:43
DGAP-Adhoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG decides to buy back shares
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Ad-hoc release pursuant to Article 17 MAR
ISIN DE0007448508
Berlin, 8 April 2022
In the period from 8 April 2022 to 15 May 2022 up to 50,000 shares (corresponding to 0.28 % of the share capital) with a maximum value of 1,000,000 (excluding incidental acquisition costs), the Executive Board plans to repurchase them via the stock exchange (XETRA trading). The share buyback will be carried out by an independent credit institution in accordance with the safe harbour provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016, which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of shares in the Company independently and uninfluenced by the latter.
IVU Traffic Technologies AG will report on the course of the repurchase on the company's website www.ivu.com under Investors/IVU Share.
Contact:
08-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IVU Traffic Technologies AG
|Bundesallee 88
|12161 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 85906-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 85906-111
|E-mail:
|kontakt@ivu.de
|Internet:
|www.ivu.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007448508
|WKN:
|744850
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1323783
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1323783 08-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
