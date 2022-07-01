|
01.07.2022 19:35:57
DGAP-Adhoc: JDC Group AG: JDC Group agrees to form a long-term brokerage joint venture with Bain Capital and Canada Life Irish Holding Company Limited.
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture
Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 MAR
JDC Group agrees to form a long-term brokerage joint venture with Bain Capital and Canada Life Irish Holding Company Limited.
Wiesbaden, July 1, 2022 JDC Group AG has today agreed to establish a long-term joint venture with Bain Capital and Canada Life Irish Holding Company Limited, a group company of Great-West Lifeco to acquire and hold insurance brokers or agencies in Germany and Austria.
A new company is founded as part of this cooperation. The brokers and agents acquired by the joint venture will have access to the processing platforms of the JDC Group via service agreements. The Management Board of JDC Group expects that the cooperation will have a considerable positive impact on sales and earnings in the coming years. This impact will largely depend on the number, volume and timing of acquisitions of the joint venture.
The cooperation is subject to antitrust approval.
Media Contact for the consortium:
Dr. Lutz Golsch
FTI Consulting
+49 173 6517710
Contact:
JDC Group AG
Ralf Funke
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 611 335322-00
Email: funke@jdcgroup.de
01-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JDC Group AG
|Söhnleinstraße 8
|65201 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 611 335322-00
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 611 335322-09
|E-mail:
|info@jdcgroup.de
|Internet:
|http://www.jdcgroup.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0B9N37
|WKN:
|A0B9N3
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1389421
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1389421 01-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!