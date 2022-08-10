|
10.08.2022 14:33:53
DGAP-Adhoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD signs Package of major Contracts
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
KHD signs Package of major Contracts
Cologne, Germany, August 10, 2022 Today Humboldt Wedag India Private Limited (HW India), New Delhi, India, a subsidiary of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Cologne, signed a package of major contracts with the customer UltraTech Cement Limited. The contract package relates to two new pyro lines and eight clinker grinding units (out of which one clinker grinding unit also has one slag grinding unit) with KHD roller presses. The engineering and supply of equipment as well as supervision services related to erection and commissioning comprise an order volume of more than 50 million.
This ad-hoc announcement has to be read together with the announcement about receiving a Letter of Confirmation that was published on July 19, 2022.
Additional Information:
