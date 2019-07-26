26.07.2019 19:41:57

DGAP-Adhoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD unterzeichnet Vertrag in den USA

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD unterzeichnet Vertrag in den USA

KHD signs contract in the USA

Cologne, Germany, July 26, 2019 - Humboldt Wedag, Incorporated (HW Inc.), Norcross, Georgia/USA, a subsidiary of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Cologne, has signed a contract with Lehigh Cement Company LLC, a subsidiary of HeidelbergCement Group. The contract for the engineering, supply of equipment and structural steel as well as advisory services related to erection and commissioning for a cement plant in the USA covers an order volume of more than EUR 100 million.

The EP (Engineering and Procurement) contract will be booked as order intake as soon as the conditions to commence with the execution of all the work as specified in the contract are fulfilled.

This ad-hoc announcement is a clarification of the announcement published on July 3, 2019, regarding the conclusion of a non-binding letter of intent with a customer in North America.

Language: English
Company: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
Colonia-Allee 3
51067 Köln
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 6504 1107
Fax: +49 (0)221 6504 1209
E-mail: juergen.luckas@khd.com
Internet: www.khd.com
ISIN: DE0006578008
WKN: 657800
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
