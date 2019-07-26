DGAP-Adhoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD unterzeichnet Vertrag in den USA

DGAP-Ad-hoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG / Key word(s): Contract/Incoming Orders

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD unterzeichnet Vertrag in den USA



26-Jul-2019 / 19:41 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





KHD signs contract in the USA

Cologne, Germany, July 26, 2019 - Humboldt Wedag, Incorporated (HW Inc.), Norcross, Georgia/USA, a subsidiary of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Cologne, has signed a contract with Lehigh Cement Company LLC, a subsidiary of HeidelbergCement Group. The contract for the engineering, supply of equipment and structural steel as well as advisory services related to erection and commissioning for a cement plant in the USA covers an order volume of more than EUR 100 million.

The EP (Engineering and Procurement) contract will be booked as order intake as soon as the conditions to commence with the execution of all the work as specified in the contract are fulfilled.

This ad-hoc announcement is a clarification of the announcement published on July 3, 2019, regarding the conclusion of a non-binding letter of intent with a customer in North America.

Additional Information:

ISIN: DE0006578008

Securities identification number (WKN): 657800

Market segment: Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG

Colonia-Allee 3

51067 Cologne, Germany

Contact:

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG

Jürgen Luckas

Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: +49 (0)221 - 6504-1107

E-Mail: juergen.luckas@khd.com

Website: www.khd.com