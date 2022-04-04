04.04.2022 20:46:06

DGAP-Adhoc: KION GROUP AG: KION Group withdraws outlook for fiscal year 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Forecast
KION GROUP AG: KION Group withdraws outlook for fiscal year 2022

04-Apr-2022 / 20:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014

Keywords: Forecast

KION GROUP AG

Thea-Rasche-Straße 8

60549 Frankfurt am Main

ISIN DE000KGX8881

 

KION GROUP AG: KION Group withdraws outlook for fiscal year 2022

Frankfurt/Main, April 4, 2022

In view of the ongoing and substantial uncertainties in the procurement markets, which are significantly exacerbated by the military conflict in Eastern Europe as well as by recent Corona-lockdowns, the Executive Board of KION GROUP AG decided today, April 4, 2022, to withdraw the outlook for the fiscal year 2022 as published on March 3, 2022.

On February 22, 2022, the Executive Board of KION GROUP AG had adopted the following outlook for the fiscal year 2022 for the KION Group and its operating segments when preparing the consolidated financial statements:
 

in million KION Group Industrial Trucks & Services Supply Chain Solutions
Order intake1 11,600 - 12,800 7,200 - 7,800 4,400 - 5,000
Revenue1 11,000 - 12,000 7,000 - 7,600 4,000 - 4,400
Adjusted EBIT1 1,010 - 1,150 655 - 735 465 - 525
Free cash flow 520 - 640 - -
ROCE 11.0 % - 12.0 % - -
1 Disclosure for the Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments also include intra-group cross-segment order intake, revenue and effects on EBIT
 

Due to the bottlenecks in the procurement markets, which are anticipated to last much longer than expected, the continued sharp increase in material and logistics costs, and recent Corona-lockdowns which particularly affect the Asian market, the outlook for fiscal year 2022 can no longer be maintained.

From the current perspective, neither the further course of the military conflict in Eastern Europe or the Corona pandemic, nor their economic impacts can be reliably assessed. There are significant uncertainties in the evaluation of the Group's business performance for the further course of the fiscal year. A new outlook shall be prepared in the further course of the year.

Explanations and reconciliations of the key financial figures used can be found in the Annual Report 2021 of KION GROUP AG (available at https://www.kiongroup.com/en/Investor-Relations/Publications/), in particular on pages 70 et seq. and 85 et seq.

Contact for investors
Sebastian Ubert
Vice President Investor Relations
Phone +49 (0)69 201 107 329
sebastian.ubert@kiongroup.com

Fabian Giese
Senior Manager Investor Relations
phone +49 (0)69 201 107 491
fabian.giese@kiongroup.com

04-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 20110-0
E-mail: info@kiongroup.com
Internet: www.kiongroup.com
ISIN: DE000KGX8881
WKN: KGX888
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1319555

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1319555  04-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1319555&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu KION GROUP AGmehr Nachrichten