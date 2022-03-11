DGAP-Adhoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Changes in Executive Board: Knorr-Bremse Supervisory Board takes important personnel decisions

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Changes in Executive Board: Knorr-Bremse Supervisory Board takes important personnel decisions



11-March-2022 / 15:36 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Knorr-Bremse AG

Ad-Hoc-Mitteilung

Schlagworte: Personalie

*** English Version ***

Changes in Executive Board: Knorr-Bremse Supervisory Board takes important personnel decisions

Munich, March 11, 2022 - The Chief Executive Officer of Knorr-Bremse AG, Dr. Jan Mrosik, is leaving the company by mutual agreement with effect from April 30, 2022 and is stepping down from the Executive Board with immediate effect. This was resolved unanimously by the Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse at its meeting today. The Supervisory Board also prematurely extends Frank Markus Weber's contract as Chief Financial Officer by five years. Until the question of CEO succession has been resolved, Mr. Weber is also to assume the function of Executive Board Spokesman with immediate effect

The Supervisory Board has initiated the search for a successor. The rapid pace of global change processes in the critical development of the world economy and the enormous dynamism of the markets will be of particular significance in the requirement profile for the position.

Today, the Supervisory Board also made another important personnel decision: Bernd Spies is appointed as the new Executive Board Member responsible for the Commercial Vehicle Systems division with effect from March 12, 2022. Mr. Spies has been Chairman of the Management Board of Knorr-Bremse Systeme für Nutzfahrzeuge GmbH since 2014 and will continue to perform this function.