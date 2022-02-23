|
23.02.2022 18:16:46
DGAP-Adhoc: KROMI Logistik AG: Adjustment of revenue growth - continued significantly positive development of operating result (EBIT) for fiscal year 2021/2022
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: KROMI Logistik AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
KROMI Logistik AG: Adjustment of revenue growth - continued significantly positive development of operating result (EBIT) for fiscal year 2021/2022
Hamburg, February 23, 2022 - As a result of the impact of the global semiconductor shortage and the resulting significantly lower production volumes in the automotive sector, which are also not expected to return to the forecast level by the end of the fiscal year on June 30, 2022, the targeted revenue growth of around 10% compared to fiscal year 2020/2021 cannot be achieved.
Based on the information currently available, revenues are now expected to grow in the low to mid single-digit percentage range compared to the same period of the previous year. KROMI Logistik AG continues to confirm its expectation of a slight improvement in its gross profit margin and a significant year-on-year increase in its operating result (EBIT).
Contact:
Claudius Krause
Tel.: +49 (0)611-205855-28
Fax: +49 (0)611-205855-66
E-mail: krause@cometis.de
23-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KROMI Logistik AG
|Tarpenring 11
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|040/537151-0
|Fax:
|040/537151-99
|E-mail:
|info@kromi.de
|Internet:
|www.kromi.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KFUJ5
|WKN:
|A0KFUJ
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1287001
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1287001 23-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|KROMI Logistik AG
|6,80
|3,03%
