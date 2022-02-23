23.02.2022 18:16:46

DGAP-Adhoc: KROMI Logistik AG: Adjustment of revenue growth - continued significantly positive development of operating result (EBIT) for fiscal year 2021/2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: KROMI Logistik AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
KROMI Logistik AG: Adjustment of revenue growth - continued significantly positive development of operating result (EBIT) for fiscal year 2021/2022

23-Feb-2022 / 18:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KROMI Logistik AG: Adjustment of revenue growth - continued significantly positive development of operating result (EBIT) for fiscal year 2021/2022

Hamburg, February 23, 2022 - As a result of the impact of the global semiconductor shortage and the resulting significantly lower production volumes in the automotive sector, which are also not expected to return to the forecast level by the end of the fiscal year on June 30, 2022, the targeted revenue growth of around 10% compared to fiscal year 2020/2021 cannot be achieved.

Based on the information currently available, revenues are now expected to grow in the low to mid single-digit percentage range compared to the same period of the previous year. KROMI Logistik AG continues to confirm its expectation of a slight improvement in its gross profit margin and a significant year-on-year increase in its operating result (EBIT).


Contact:
Claudius Krause
Tel.: +49 (0)611-205855-28
Fax: +49 (0)611-205855-66
E-mail: krause@cometis.de

23-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KROMI Logistik AG
Tarpenring 11
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: 040/537151-0
Fax: 040/537151-99
E-mail: info@kromi.de
Internet: www.kromi.de
ISIN: DE000A0KFUJ5
WKN: A0KFUJ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1287001

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1287001  23-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1287001&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu KROMI Logistik AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu KROMI Logistik AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

KROMI Logistik AG 6,80 3,03% KROMI Logistik AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Konflikt bleibt im Fokus: US-Börsen sacken bis Börsenschluss ab -- ATX letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX leichter -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende im Plus - Nikkei wegen Feiertag geschlossen
Der heimische und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Mittwoch nach. Die US-Börsen verbuchten zur Wochenmitte kräftige Abschläge. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Mittwoch moderat nach oben.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen