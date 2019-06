DGAP-Adhoc: KWS SAAT SE: Entry into the vegetable seeds business: KWS acquires Pop Vriend Seeds

DGAP-Ad-hoc: KWS SAAT SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

KWS SAAT SE: Entry into the vegetable seeds business: KWS acquires Pop Vriend Seeds



19-Jun-2019 / 08:23 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Art. 17 MAR

KWS SAAT SE (ISIN DE0007074007)

Entry into the vegetable seeds business: KWS acquires Pop Vriend Seeds

Einbeck, June 19, 2019. Today KWS SAAT SE entered into a definitive agreement for the purchase of the vegetable seeds business operating under the 'Pop Vriend Seeds' brand. Pop Vriend Seeds is a family-owned, worldwide operating seeds breeding company for spinach, beans, red beet, and Swiss chard with headquarters in Andijk/NL. Under the "Pop Vriend Seeds" brand, the company sells vegetable seeds in over 100 countries. The agreed purchase price equals approx. 20% of the current market capitalisation of KWS SAAT SE.

Founded in 1956, the fast-growing company Pop Vriend Seeds generated revenues of around EUR 75 million in the 2017/2018 financial year with above-average profitability. The acquisition will strengthen KWS's future revenues and earnings growth and contribute to the achievement of its strategic goals.

