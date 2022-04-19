|
DGAP-Adhoc: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Strong start into the year - first quarter 2022 expected to exceed market expectations
DGAP-Ad-hoc: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Ad hoc according to Art. 17 paragraph 1 MMVO
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Strong start into the year - first quarter 2022 expected to exceed market expectations
- Growth of EBITDA pre exceptionals of 32 percent expected compared to prior-year quarter
- Expected EBITDA pre exceptionals of EUR 320 million around 7 percent above average market expectations
- Sales expected to increase by 44 percent compared to prior-year quarter
- Expected sales of EUR 2.432 billion exceed average market expectations by 8.5 percent
Cologne, April 19, 2022 - Specialty chemicals group LANXESS expects both EBITDA pre exceptionals and sales for Q1 2022 to be significantly above average market expectations and the prior-year result.
EBITDA pre exceptionals for Q1 2022 is expected to be EUR 320 million, exceeding average market expectations of EUR 300 million (Vara consensus) by around 7 percent.
Sales for Q1 2022 are expected to be EUR 2.432 billion, exceeding average market expectations of EUR 2.241 billion (Vara consensus) by 8.5 percent.
In the prior-year quarter, LANXESS achieved sales of EUR 1.693 billion and EBITDA pre exceptionals of EUR 242 million. The expected sales for the first quarter of 2022 thus represent an increase of 44 percent over the prior-year quarter; the EBITDA pre exceptionals expected for Q1 2022 is 32 percent higher than in the prior-year quarter.
LANXESS will report its final results for Q1 2022 on May 5, 2022. All figures in this release are preliminary and unaudited.
Cologne, April 19, 2022
Forward-Looking Statements
Contact:
André Simon
LANXESS AG
Head of Investor Relations
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Köln, Deutschland
Telefon: +49 221 8885-3494
Fax: +49 221 8885-4944
E-Mail: andre.simon@lanxess.com
19-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
