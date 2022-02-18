|
18.02.2022 17:57:30
DGAP-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Group EBIT 2021 at the upper end of the forecast range
DGAP-Ad-hoc: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Results
Nassau, 18 February 2022 - According to today's preliminary status of the consolidated financial statements, Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506) expects Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of approximately EUR 20 million for the financial year 2021 (2020: EUR 18.8 million).
Thus, Group EBIT is expected to be at the upper end of the most recent issued forecast range of between EUR 15 million and EUR 20 million.
The Group EBIT 2021 figure is provisional and unaudited. As a result, there may be deviations from this figure in the audited consolidated financial statements, that will be published on 29 March 2022.
Contact:
Leifheit AG
Petra Dombrowsky
Executive Assistant/CIRO
D-56377 Nassau
ir@leifheit.com
+49 2604 977218
18-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
|Leifheitstraße 1
|56377 Nassau
|Germany
|Phone:
|02604 977-0
|Fax:
|02604 977-340
|E-mail:
|ir@leifheit.com
|Internet:
|www.leifheit-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006464506
|WKN:
|646450
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1283857
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1283857 18-Feb-2022 CET/CEST
