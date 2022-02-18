DGAP-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Group EBIT 2021 at the upper end of the forecast range

18.02.2022 17:57:30

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Group EBIT 2021 at the upper end of the forecast range

LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Results
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Group EBIT 2021 at the upper end of the forecast range

18-Feb-2022
Nassau, 18 February 2022 - According to today's preliminary status of the consolidated financial statements, Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506) expects Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of approximately EUR 20 million for the financial year 2021 (2020: EUR 18.8 million).

Thus, Group EBIT is expected to be at the upper end of the most recent issued forecast range of between EUR 15 million and EUR 20 million.

The Group EBIT 2021 figure is provisional and unaudited. As a result, there may be deviations from this figure in the audited consolidated financial statements, that will be published on 29 March 2022.


