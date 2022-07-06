|
06.07.2022 14:16:44
DGAP-Adhoc: Leoni AG has fundamentally agreed on a refinancing plan with its syndicate banks
DGAP-Ad-hoc: LEONI AG / Key word(s): Financing
Leoni AG has fundamentally agreed on a refinancing plan with its syndicate banks
Nuremberg, 6 July 2022 Leoni AG (ISIN: DE0005408884) has fundamentally agreed with its syndicate banks on a refinancing plan that will secure the further financing of the Leoni Group beyond 2022. The refinancing plan comprises the following principal cornerstones:
Overall, the refinancing plan will probably reduce the Leoni Groups financial liabilities by 574 million, of which 442 million will stem from repayment of liabilities using the funds from the BG AM sale and 132 million is likely to come from restructuring the remaining RCF I receivables.
The extension structure agreed with the syndicate banks will be presented to the creditors of the borrower's note loans that the Company has issued, whose inclusion is required for implementation. The refinancing plan is otherwise subject to agreement on the detailed documentation as well as the consent of the boards of the financing partners involved and the approval of Leoni AGs Supervisory Board.
Contact Press
Gregor le Claire
Corporate Press Officer
Phone +49 911 2023-226
E-mail gregor.leClaire@leoni.com
Contact Investor Relations
Rolf Becker
Senior Manager Investor Relations
Phone +49 911 2023-134
E-mail rolf.becker@leoni.com
06-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leoni AG
|Marienstraße 7
|90402 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)911 20 23-234
|Fax:
|+49 (0)911 20 23-382
|E-mail:
|veroeffentlichung@leoni.com
|Internet:
|www.leoni.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005408884
|WKN:
|540888
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; Madrid
|EQS News ID:
|1392161
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1392161 06-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
|09.06.22
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.22
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.05.22
|LEONI Hold
|Warburg Research
|02.05.22
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.22
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.22
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.22
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.05.22
|LEONI Hold
|Warburg Research
|02.05.22
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.22
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.01.22
|LEONI Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|01.10.21
|LEONI Sell
|Warburg Research
|18.08.21
|LEONI Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.08.21
|LEONI Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12.08.21
|LEONI Sell
|Warburg Research
|09.06.22
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.22
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.05.22
|LEONI Hold
|Warburg Research
|02.05.22
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.22
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
