DGAP-Adhoc: LEONI AG informs regarding investigations of the German Federal Cartel Office

Nuremberg, 18 January 2022 - LEONI AG informs that, as part of investigations by the German Federal Cartel Office into various cable manufacturers and other industry-related companies, searches were also carried out at LEONI Group sites. The reasons for the investigations are suspicions that cable manufacturers could have coordinated the calculation of industry-standard metal surcharges in Germany. LEONI AG is cooperating with the authorities and will investigate the allegations.

