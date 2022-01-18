|
18.01.2022 19:02:16
DGAP-Adhoc: LEONI AG informs regarding investigations of the German Federal Cartel Office
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: LEONI AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
LEONI AG informs regarding investigations of the German Federal Cartel Office
Nuremberg, 18 January 2022 - LEONI AG informs that, as part of investigations by the German Federal Cartel Office into various cable manufacturers and other industry-related companies, searches were also carried out at LEONI Group sites. The reasons for the investigations are suspicions that cable manufacturers could have coordinated the calculation of industry-standard metal surcharges in Germany. LEONI AG is cooperating with the authorities and will investigate the allegations.
Contact person responsible for the communication
18-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leoni AG
|Marienstraße 7
|90402 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)911 20 23-234
|Fax:
|+49 (0)911 20 23-382
|E-mail:
|veroeffentlichung@leoni.com
|Internet:
|www.leoni.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005408884
|WKN:
|540888
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; Madrid
|EQS News ID:
|1270089
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1270089 18-Jan-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!