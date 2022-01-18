DGAP-Adhoc: LEONI AG informs regarding investigations of the German Federal Cartel Office

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LEONI AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter

LEONI AG informs regarding investigations of the German Federal Cartel Office



18-Jan-2022

LEONI AG informs regarding investigations of the German Federal Cartel Office Nuremberg, 18 January 2022 - LEONI AG informs that, as part of investigations by the German Federal Cartel Office into various cable manufacturers and other industry-related companies, searches were also carried out at LEONI Group sites. The reasons for the investigations are suspicions that cable manufacturers could have coordinated the calculation of industry-standard metal surcharges in Germany. LEONI AG is cooperating with the authorities and will investigate the allegations. Contact person responsible for the communication

