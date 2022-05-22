|
22.05.2022 15:13:58
DGAP-Adhoc: Leoni AG: Refinancing concept currently being constructively discussed with key financing partners provides for possible equity component
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: LEONI AG / Key word(s): Financing/Corporate Action
Refinancing concept currently being constructively discussed with key financing partners provides for possible equity component
Nuremberg, 22 May 2022 Leoni AG, Nuremberg (ISIN: DE0005408884 / WKN: 540888), is in constructive, advanced talks with key financing partners on the further financing of the LEONI group through the extension and amendment of existing credit lines beyond 2022 (Refinancing Concept). One component of the Refinancing Concept discussed is an equity component, which may consist of the issuance of new shares from authorised capital or the issuance of a convertible bond. This issuance would aim to raise proceeds of up to approximately EUR 50 million.
Scope and specific structure of the equity component are still subject of discussions and have not yet been determined. It is also possible that the equity component could ultimately be waived.
22-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leoni AG
|Marienstraße 7
|90402 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)911 20 23-234
|Fax:
|+49 (0)911 20 23-382
|E-mail:
|veroeffentlichung@leoni.com
|Internet:
|www.leoni.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005408884
|WKN:
|540888
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; Madrid
|EQS News ID:
|1358329
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1358329 22-May-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu LEONI AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu LEONI AGmehr Analysen
|16.05.22
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.05.22
|LEONI Hold
|Warburg Research
|02.05.22
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.22
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.03.22
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.22
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.05.22
|LEONI Hold
|Warburg Research
|02.05.22
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.22
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.03.22
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.01.22
|LEONI Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|01.10.21
|LEONI Sell
|Warburg Research
|18.08.21
|LEONI Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.08.21
|LEONI Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12.08.21
|LEONI Sell
|Warburg Research
|16.05.22
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.05.22
|LEONI Hold
|Warburg Research
|02.05.22
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.22
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.03.22
|LEONI Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|LEONI AG
|7,91
|3,06%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- US-Märkte letztlich uneins -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich erholt
Der ATX und der DAX legten am Freitag zu. Die US-Börsen tendierten Vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich mit Pluszeichen.