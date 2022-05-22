22.05.2022 15:13:58

DGAP-Adhoc: Leoni AG: Refinancing concept currently being constructively discussed with key financing partners provides for possible equity component

Leoni AG: Refinancing concept currently being constructively discussed with key financing partners provides for possible equity component

22-May-2022
Refinancing concept currently being constructively discussed with key financing partners provides for possible equity component
 

Nuremberg, 22 May 2022 Leoni AG, Nuremberg (ISIN: DE0005408884 / WKN: 540888), is in constructive, advanced talks with key financing partners on the further financing of the LEONI group through the extension and amendment of existing credit lines beyond 2022 (Refinancing Concept). One component of the Refinancing Concept discussed is an equity component, which may consist of the issuance of new shares from authorised capital or the issuance of a convertible bond. This issuance would aim to raise proceeds of up to approximately EUR 50 million.

Scope and specific structure of the equity component are still subject of discussions and have not yet been determined. It is also possible that the equity component could ultimately be waived.



