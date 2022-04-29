29.04.2022 15:52:38

DGAP-Adhoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG: Audited consolidated financial statements 2021 / Approval and adoption of the consolidated financial statements per 31.12.2021 of LIMES Schlosskliniken

Limes Schlosskliniken AG: Audited consolidated financial statements 2021 / Approval and adoption of the consolidated financial statements per 31.12.2021 of LIMES Schlosskliniken

Audited consolidated financial statements 2021 / Approval and adoption of the consolidated financial statements per 31.12.2021 of LIMES Schlosskliniken


Cologne, April 29, 2022: At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of LIMES Schlosskliniken AG approved the 2021 consolidated financial statements audited by the auditing company B-S-H Collegen GmbH. Compared to the preliminary financial results (unaudited) published on 18 January 2022, the Paracelsus Recovery Clinic acquired in 2021 has now been included in the audited consolidated financial statements. This results in the following changed financial results:

- Sales Revenue EUR 23.4m; (p. y. EUR 11.0m) + 112.7%

- Total Revenue: 25.2 Mio. EUR (p. y. EUR 11.2m) + 125.7 %

- Gross earnings (EBITDA) +6,015 kEUR; (p. y. +838 kEUR)

- Operating result (EBIT) + 4,530 kEUR; (p. y. -427 kEUR)

- Earnings before taxes (EBT) +4,305 kEUR; (Vj. -691 kEUR)

- Earnings after minorities and after taxes (EAT) 3,944 kEUR; (Vj. -694 TEUR)

- Earnings per share 13.45 kEUR; (Vj. -2.37 kEUR)

We assume that we will be able to further increase capacity utilisation at the existing locations in the current 2022 financial year. According to the current state, we are planning to open the new LIMES Schlossklinik "Bergisches Land" in Lindlar near Cologne on 01.09.2022. Due to compensation payments caused by project delays, the planned start-up losses should not occur in the previous form. Our revenue and earnings forecasts for 2022 are in the range of EUR 27m with an operating result (EBITDA) of approximately EUR 8m.

Short profile: The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group operates high-quality private clinics in Germany for stress-related illnesses, mental and emotional disorders, such as depression, affective disorders and acute burnout conditions. The range of services is primarily aimed at private patients, self-payers and international clients, but also patients with public insurance by way of cost reimbursement. The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group stands for the special approach of a relationship-oriented medicine in the treatment of people with mental illnesses. In addition to top medical quality, patients are offered a unique, protected and healing environment in which they can recover holistically. Further information is available at www.limes-schlosskliniken.de.


Your contact person:
LIMES Schlosskliniken AG, Petra Kaes, Investor Relations
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26, 50672 Cologne
Tel.: 02203 / 29014-202, p.kaes@limes.care, www.limes-schlosskliniken.de

