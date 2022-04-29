|
DGAP-Adhoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG: Audited consolidated financial statements 2021 / Approval and adoption of the consolidated financial statements per 31.12.2021 of LIMES Schlosskliniken
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast
DGAP-Adhoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG:
Audited consolidated financial statements 2021 / Approval and adoption of the consolidated financial statements per 31.12.2021 of LIMES Schlosskliniken
- Sales Revenue EUR 23.4m; (p. y. EUR 11.0m) + 112.7%
- Total Revenue: 25.2 Mio. EUR (p. y. EUR 11.2m) + 125.7 %
- Gross earnings (EBITDA) +6,015 kEUR; (p. y. +838 kEUR)
- Operating result (EBIT) + 4,530 kEUR; (p. y. -427 kEUR)
- Earnings before taxes (EBT) +4,305 kEUR; (Vj. -691 kEUR)
- Earnings after minorities and after taxes (EAT) 3,944 kEUR; (Vj. -694 TEUR)
- Earnings per share 13.45 kEUR; (Vj. -2.37 kEUR)
We assume that we will be able to further increase capacity utilisation at the existing locations in the current 2022 financial year. According to the current state, we are planning to open the new LIMES Schlossklinik "Bergisches Land" in Lindlar near Cologne on 01.09.2022. Due to compensation payments caused by project delays, the planned start-up losses should not occur in the previous form. Our revenue and earnings forecasts for 2022 are in the range of EUR 27m with an operating result (EBITDA) of approximately EUR 8m.
|English
|Limes Schlosskliniken AG
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26
|50672 Köln
|Germany
|DE000A0JDBC7
|A0JDBC
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|1340145
