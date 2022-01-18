|
DGAP-Adhoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG: Preliminary financial results LIMES Group 2021 (unaudited) - Outlook 2022
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Results Forecast
DGAP-Adhoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG:
Preliminary financial results LIMES Group 2021 (unaudited) - Outlook 2022
- Total revenue EUR 16.9m; (p. y. EUR 11.2m) +51 %
- Gross earnings (EBITDA) +5,394 kEUR; (p. y. EUR +838 kEUR)
- Operating result (EBIT) +3,505 kEUR; (p.y. EUR -427 kEUR)
- Earning before tax (EBT) +3,284 kEUR; (p. y. -693 kEUR)
For 2022, including the consolidation of the Paracelsus Recovery Group, we expect sales of EUR 27.0m (+60%). The operating result (EBITDA) is expected to amount to approximately EUR 7.6m. We anticipate an operating result (EBIT) of EUR 5.4m. The budgeted figures for the 2022 financial year already take into account the start-up losses of EUR 1.3m for the new clinc "LIMES Schlossklinik Bergisches Land". The new clinic is scheduled to start operating on September 1, 2022. After a certain start-up phase, we expect additional sales of EUR 18.0m at 80 % capacity utilization.
The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group operates high-quality private clinics in Germany for stress-related illnesses, mental and emotional disorders, such as depression, affective disorders and acute burnout conditions. The range of services is aimed at private patients, those entitled to state aid and self-payers. The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group stands for the special approach of a relationship-oriented medicine in the treatment of people with mental illnesses. In addition to top medical quality, patients are offered a unique, protected and healing environment in which they can recover holistically. Further information is available at www.limes-schlosskliniken.de.
18-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|Limes Schlosskliniken AG
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26
|50672 Köln
|Germany
|DE000A0JDBC7
|A0JDBC
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|1269881
1269881 18-Jan-2022 CET/CEST
