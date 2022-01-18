DGAP-Adhoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG: Preliminary financial results LIMES Group 2021 (unaudited) - Outlook 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Results Forecast

Limes Schlosskliniken AG: Preliminary financial results LIMES Group 2021 (unaudited) - Outlook 2022



Preliminary financial results LIMES Group 2021 (unaudited) - Outlook 2022

- Total revenue EUR 16.9m; (p. y. EUR 11.2m) +51 %

- Gross earnings (EBITDA) +5,394 kEUR; (p. y. EUR +838 kEUR)

- Operating result (EBIT) +3,505 kEUR; (p.y. EUR -427 kEUR)

- Earning before tax (EBT) +3,284 kEUR; (p. y. -693 kEUR)



Cologne, January 18, 2022: The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group was able to record a positive business performance in fiscal year 2021. Excluding the consolidation of the acquired Swiss clinic Paracelsus Recovery Group, LIMES Schlosskliniken was able to expand sales to EUR 16.9m and generate positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 5,394 kEUR. The operating profit before interest (EBIT) amounts to 3,505 kEUR. Consolidated profit before taxes will be 3,284 kEUR. The business figures include 641 kEUR in depreciation and amortization for the start-up of business operations. Due to the use of loss carryforwards, only minimum taxation will apply.

For 2022, including the consolidation of the Paracelsus Recovery Group, we expect sales of EUR 27.0m (+60%). The operating result (EBITDA) is expected to amount to approximately EUR 7.6m. We anticipate an operating result (EBIT) of EUR 5.4m. The budgeted figures for the 2022 financial year already take into account the start-up losses of EUR 1.3m for the new clinc "LIMES Schlossklinik Bergisches Land". The new clinic is scheduled to start operating on September 1, 2022. After a certain start-up phase, we expect additional sales of EUR 18.0m at 80 % capacity utilization.

The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group operates high-quality private clinics in Germany for stress-related illnesses, mental and emotional disorders, such as depression, affective disorders and acute burnout conditions. The range of services is aimed at private patients, those entitled to state aid and self-payers. The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group stands for the special approach of a relationship-oriented medicine in the treatment of people with mental illnesses. In addition to top medical quality, patients are offered a unique, protected and healing environment in which they can recover holistically. Further information is available at www.limes-schlosskliniken.de.



Contact person:

LIMES Schlosskliniken AG, Petra Kaes, Investor Relations

Tel.: 02203 / 29014-202, p.kaes@limes.care, www.limes-schlosskliniken.de



Language: English

Company: LIMES Schlosskliniken AG, Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26, 50672 Köln, Germany

ISIN: DE000A0JDBC7

WKN: AOJDBC

Stock exchange Düsseldorf Freiverkehr, Primärmarkt, XETRA



