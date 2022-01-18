18.01.2022 11:27:20

DGAP-Adhoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG: Preliminary financial results LIMES Group 2021 (unaudited) - Outlook 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Results Forecast
Limes Schlosskliniken AG: Preliminary financial results LIMES Group 2021 (unaudited) - Outlook 2022

18-Jan-2022 / 11:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DGAP-Adhoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG:

Preliminary financial results LIMES Group 2021 (unaudited) - Outlook 2022

- Total revenue EUR 16.9m; (p. y. EUR 11.2m) +51 %

- Gross earnings (EBITDA) +5,394 kEUR; (p. y. EUR +838 kEUR)

- Operating result (EBIT) +3,505 kEUR; (p.y. EUR -427 kEUR)

- Earning before tax (EBT) +3,284 kEUR; (p. y. -693 kEUR)


Cologne, January 18, 2022: The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group was able to record a positive business performance in fiscal year 2021. Excluding the consolidation of the acquired Swiss clinic Paracelsus Recovery Group, LIMES Schlosskliniken was able to expand sales to EUR 16.9m and generate positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 5,394 kEUR. The operating profit before interest (EBIT) amounts to 3,505 kEUR. Consolidated profit before taxes will be 3,284 kEUR. The business figures include 641 kEUR in depreciation and amortization for the start-up of business operations. Due to the use of loss carryforwards, only minimum taxation will apply.

For 2022, including the consolidation of the Paracelsus Recovery Group, we expect sales of EUR 27.0m (+60%). The operating result (EBITDA) is expected to amount to approximately EUR 7.6m. We anticipate an operating result (EBIT) of EUR 5.4m. The budgeted figures for the 2022 financial year already take into account the start-up losses of EUR 1.3m for the new clinc "LIMES Schlossklinik Bergisches Land". The new clinic is scheduled to start operating on September 1, 2022. After a certain start-up phase, we expect additional sales of EUR 18.0m at 80 % capacity utilization.

The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group operates high-quality private clinics in Germany for stress-related illnesses, mental and emotional disorders, such as depression, affective disorders and acute burnout conditions. The range of services is aimed at private patients, those entitled to state aid and self-payers. The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group stands for the special approach of a relationship-oriented medicine in the treatment of people with mental illnesses. In addition to top medical quality, patients are offered a unique, protected and healing environment in which they can recover holistically. Further information is available at www.limes-schlosskliniken.de.


Your contact person:
LIMES Schlosskliniken AG, Petra Kaes, Investor Relations
Tel.: 02203 / 29014-202, p.kaes@limes.care, www.limes-schlosskliniken.de

Language: English
Company: LIMES Schlosskliniken AG, Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26, 50672 Köln, Germany
ISIN: DE000A0JDBC7
WKN: AOJDBC
Stock exchange Düsseldorf Freiverkehr, Primärmarkt, XETRA

End of the message

18-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Limes Schlosskliniken AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26
50672 Köln
Germany
ISIN: DE000A0JDBC7
WKN: A0JDBC
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1269881

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1269881  18-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1269881&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Limes Schlosskliniken AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Limes Schlosskliniken AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Limes Schlosskliniken AG Inhaber-Akt 244,00 -0,81% Limes Schlosskliniken AG Inhaber-Akt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX klar Minus -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Donnerstag Verluste. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendiert derweil seitwärts. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten dominierten am Donnerstag die positiven Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen