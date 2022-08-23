DGAP-Adhoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG: preliminary Half Year Result 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results

Positive business development in the first half year 2022

Total earnings EUR 13,4 million +61,3 %



Gross earnings (EBITDA) +4.131 kEUR +81,3 %



Operating result (EBIT) +2.977 kEUR +77,7 %



Result for shareholders of the parent company +1.911 kEUR +23,1 %



Earnings per share +6,52 EUR +23,1 %



Cash and cash equivalents EUR 12,6 million



Capacities doubled at PRC-Clinic, Zurich



Start of the clinic in Lindlar postponed from 01.09. to 01.11.2022



Strong third quarter expected, gross earnings in July and August over

EUR 1 million each (EBITDA)

Cologne, 23.08.2022: In the first six months of the current financial year the LIMES Schlosskliniken Group took a big step forward. The services offered at all three clinics were well received by patients. Due to the positive patient response, we were able to significantly increase our occupancy rate in all three clinics. This led to a higher turnover and result compared to the previous year. All three clinics were able to make roughly the same contribution to the overall result.

Due to good occupancy in July and August, we expect the third quarter to be the strongest so far. For further expansion, we were able to raise a tranche of debt capital in the amount of EUR 6 million at attractive conditions. Cash and cash equivalents totalled EUR 12.6 million as of 30 June 2022.

The new LIMES team for the Lindlar site has been in the training phase since 01.08.2022. Due to various supply problems, the general contractor has postponed the handover of the clinic to 01.11.2022.

We are pleased that the LIMES brand as a service provider stands for a high-quality psychiatric offer in the spectrum of stress-related illness, depression, trauma and personality disorder and is increasingly finding positive resonance in the market.

The detailed half-year report of LIMES Schlosskliniken will be published on 15.09.2022.





The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group operates high-quality private clinics in Germany for stress-related illnesses, mental and emotional disorders, such as depression, affective disorders and acute burnout conditions. The range of services is aimed at private patients, those entitled to state aid and self-payers. The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group stands for the special approach of a relationship-oriented medicine in the treatment of people with mental illnesses. In addition to top medical quality, patients are offered a unique, protected and healing environment in which they can recover holistically. Further information is available at www.limes-schlosskliniken.de.



Your contact person:

LIMES Schlosskliniken AG, Petra Kaes, Investor Relations

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26, 50672 Köln

Tel.: 49 2203 / 29014-202, p.kaes@limes.care, www.limes-schlosskliniken.de



Language: English

Company: LIMES Schlosskliniken AG, Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26, 50672 Köln, Germany

Telefon: 49 2203 29014-202

Fax: 49 2203 29014-201

Email: p.kaes@limes.care

Internet: www.limes-schlosskliniken.de

ISIN: DE000A0JDBC7

WKN: AOJDBC

Stock exchange Düsseldorf Freiverkehr, Primärmarkt, XETRA



