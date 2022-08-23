|
23.08.2022
DGAP-Adhoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG: preliminary Half Year Result 2022
Limes Schlosskliniken AG / Half Year Results/Preliminary Results
Limes Schlosskliniken AG:
Positive business development in the first half year 2022
Cologne, 23.08.2022: In the first six months of the current financial year the LIMES Schlosskliniken Group took a big step forward. The services offered at all three clinics were well received by patients. Due to the positive patient response, we were able to significantly increase our occupancy rate in all three clinics. This led to a higher turnover and result compared to the previous year. All three clinics were able to make roughly the same contribution to the overall result.
Due to good occupancy in July and August, we expect the third quarter to be the strongest so far. For further expansion, we were able to raise a tranche of debt capital in the amount of EUR 6 million at attractive conditions. Cash and cash equivalents totalled EUR 12.6 million as of 30 June 2022.
The new LIMES team for the Lindlar site has been in the training phase since 01.08.2022. Due to various supply problems, the general contractor has postponed the handover of the clinic to 01.11.2022.
We are pleased that the LIMES brand as a service provider stands for a high-quality psychiatric offer in the spectrum of stress-related illness, depression, trauma and personality disorder and is increasingly finding positive resonance in the market.
The detailed half-year report of LIMES Schlosskliniken will be published on 15.09.2022.
The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group operates high-quality private clinics in Germany for stress-related illnesses, mental and emotional disorders, such as depression, affective disorders and acute burnout conditions. The range of services is aimed at private patients, those entitled to state aid and self-payers. The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group stands for the special approach of a relationship-oriented medicine in the treatment of people with mental illnesses. In addition to top medical quality, patients are offered a unique, protected and healing environment in which they can recover holistically. Further information is available at www.limes-schlosskliniken.de.
