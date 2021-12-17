DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF adjusts full-year guidance for 2021 due to shifts in revenue beyond the year-end reporting date

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

LPKF adjusts full-year guidance for 2021 due to shifts in revenue beyond the year-end reporting date



17-Dec-2021 / 13:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

Garbsen, 17.12.2021 - At a status meeting today, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG resolved to adjust its revenue and earnings guidance for the 2021 financial year.



Due to a project delay at a customer in China and continued disruption in global logistics, the company will not be in a position to deliver ready-to-ship solar systems with a total value of up to EUR 11 million and other systems with a total value of approximately EUR 6 million as planned before year-end. Revenues related to these orders are therefore expected to be recognized in the first quarter of 2022. In the third quarter of 2021, the company had reported a similar deferral of solar projects, which were then delivered to full extent in the fourth quarter. Despite extensive precautions taken at an early stage the acute delays are out of the company's control.



Accordingly, the company now expects full-year 2021 revenue to amount to EUR 92 - 102 million (previously: approx. EUR 110 million) and EBIT to come in at EUR -2 million to +6 million (previously: EBIT margin of approx. 10 %), as LPKF continues to invest in future growth, namely LIDE (Laser Induced Deep Etching) and Arralyze.



The LPKF Group's order situation continues to develop positively and provides a good basis for the performance of the business in 2022. The medium-term outlook remains unaffected.



The shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG are listed on the SDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ETR:LPK, ISIN: 0006450000).



Explanation of the key figures:

EBIT: Earnings before interest and taxes

EBIT margin: earnings before interest and taxes / sales x 100



Contact:

