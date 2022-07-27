DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF removes midterm forecast for 2024 but confirms its growth potential and its forecast 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast

LPKF removes midterm forecast for 2024 but confirms its growth potential and its forecast 2022



27-Jul-2022 / 12:37 CET/CEST

Garbsen, 27.07.2022 - As part of its ongoing business monitoring and continuous strategic planning, the Management Board of LPKF has concluded today to remove its forecast for 2024 which was originally published in February 2020.



The economic environment has changed against the backdrop of the COVID pandemic that has been ongoing for two years, the war in Ukraine and subsequent supply chain constraints, and the increased risk of a recession. Therefore, the Management Board now concludes that the specific forecast for the fiscal year 2024 (more than 360m EUR revenue and an EBIT margin of at least 25%) can most likely no longer be achieved.



However, LPKF reaffirms its very good growth prospects both in its established business and in the new LIDE and ARRALYZE segments.



In the medium term, given the strong capabilities of the company, the Management Board continues to aim at delivering an attractive average growth rate for the core business, a low three-digit million-euro revenue for the new business areas, and an attractive double digit EBIT margin. LPKF continues to engage with key customers in order to align go-to-market strategies especially for LIDE and ARRALYZE. The Management Board will provide further details on its updated medium-term operating model at the end of September. The forecast for the financial year 2022 is expressly confirmed.



The half-year financial report with sales and earnings figures will be published on July 28, 2022.



