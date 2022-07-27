Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.07.2022 12:37:32

DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF removes midterm forecast for 2024 but confirms its growth potential and its forecast 2022

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast
LPKF removes midterm forecast for 2024 but confirms its growth potential and its forecast 2022

27-Jul-2022 / 12:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Garbsen, 27.07.2022 - As part of its ongoing business monitoring and continuous strategic planning, the Management Board of LPKF has concluded today to remove its forecast for 2024 which was originally published in February 2020.

The economic environment has changed against the backdrop of the COVID pandemic that has been ongoing for two years, the war in Ukraine and subsequent supply chain constraints, and the increased risk of a recession. Therefore, the Management Board now concludes that the specific forecast for the fiscal year 2024 (more than 360m EUR revenue and an EBIT margin of at least 25%) can most likely no longer be achieved.

However, LPKF reaffirms its very good growth prospects both in its established business and in the new LIDE and ARRALYZE segments. 

In the medium term, given the strong capabilities of the company, the Management Board continues to aim at delivering an attractive average growth rate for the core business, a low three-digit million-euro revenue for the new business areas, and an attractive double digit EBIT margin. LPKF continues to engage with key customers in order to align go-to-market strategies especially for LIDE and ARRALYZE. The Management Board will provide further details on its updated medium-term operating model at the end of September. The forecast for the financial year 2022 is expressly confirmed.

The half-year financial report with sales and earnings figures will be published on July 28, 2022.

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG shares are listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ETR:LPK, ISIN: 0006450000).
-----------
Explanation of the key figures
EBIT margin: earnings before interest and taxes / sales x 100


Contact:
Daniel Tolle, Department Manager Group Treasury & Investor Relations

27-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft
Osteriede 7
30827 Garbsen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 5131 7095-0
Fax: +49 (0) 5131 7095-95
E-mail: investorrelations@lpkf.com
Internet: www.lpkf.com
ISIN: DE0006450000
WKN: 645000
Indices: ,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1407127

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1407127  27-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

